Crucial funding continues for Monaco’s main cultural centre

By Cassandra Tanti - January 13, 2021

The Grimaldi Forum’s largest sponsor, CMB, has renewed its partnership for 2021, securing Monaco’s world-class cultural programme for the year including the exciting Alberto Giacometti summer exhibition.

The partnership was signed in front of the press on Wednesday by CMB Monaco CEO Etienne Franzi, CMB Managing Director Francesco Grosoli, Grimaldi Forum CEO Henri Fissore and Grimaldi Forum Managing Director Sylvie Biancheri.

It marked the continuation of a 16-year union between the two Monegasque companies, and was particularly significant for Sylvie Biancheri, who told Monaco Life: “Following the difficult times of 2020, the fact that the CMB accepted to renew their partnership at the same level as 2019 is very important to us.”

Photo: CMB CEO Etienne Franzi, CMB Managing Director Francesco Grosoli, Grimaldi Forum CEO Henri Fissore and Grimaldi Forum Managing Director Sylvie Biancheri, by Monaco Life.

The funding allows the Grimaldi Forum to push ahead with its major concerts, congresses and exhibitions for the year, particularly the incredibly popular summer exhibition which this year takes the theme: Alberto Giacometti, A Restrospective, Marvelous Reality.

“We have been planning the Giacometti exhibition for three years, and it would have been disastrous to not have the support of CMB because of what happened in 2020. It is an enormous relief,” said Ms Biancheri.

For Etienne Franzi, the sponsorship symbolises CMB’s confidence in the dynamic company and the private bank’s commitment to contributing to the cultural influence of the Principality.

“It is important for the CMB to keep its strong partnership with the Grimaldi Forum because it is the heart of culture in the Principality,” Mr Franzi told Monaco Life. “Putting our name close to the Grimaldi Forum is even more crucial today because culture is one of the sectors suffering most, and it is important that we are here to support and work hand in hand with the forum in the weeks and months ahead.”

The Grimaldi Forum is proving very resilient in light of the event cancellations that took place in 2020 and the postponements that continue to unfold this year. Sylvie Biancheri has a very positive outlook for 2021 because, she says, the team has learnt to adapt.

“We have been working as though 2021 is completely normal in terms of programming,” she said. “We will be delivering the best. However, to minimise risk, we are organising more events from France.”

Meanwhile, disruptive works related to the neighbouring land extension which were due to take place in autumn have been brought forward to the start of the year, capitalising on a slow first quarter.

 

Photo of the Grimaldi Forum by Cassandra Tanti for Monaco Life, all rights reserved

 

