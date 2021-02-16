CSM examines alternative Covid test

Wednesday, February 17, 2021
13 new Covid cases on 16 Feb. brings total to 1,787: 45 hospitalised: 29 resident + 9 in ICU: 5 resident, 93 home monitored, 1,562 recoveries, 21 deaths
The Scientific Centre of Monaco is exploring a new type of Covid screening as an alternative to the widely-used nasal tests, forming part of a larger study of this world-first alternative.
Photo by Stephane Danna / Government Communication Department
Monaco saw a clear decline in criminal offences in 2020 compared to the previous year, though fines and warnings for breaking Covid-related rules kept the force busy.
Monaco residents can travel as far as the Var without a negative Covid test, under a new relaxation of the rules. But the government still wants the 24-hour deadline lifted altogether.
The government is now revealing Monaco's weekly incidence rate as part of its regular communication about the coronavirus situation, a figure which has just halved within a week.
Local artist Marcos Marin talks to Monaco Life about his latest instalment of Princess Grace in the maternity ward of the CHPG and what it was like to watch Prince Albert unveil the portrait.