Weather
6 ° C
6°C
Thursday, March 18, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 Covid cases 18 Mar, 35 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 1,960 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated

CSM is harnessing the power of social media

CSM is harnessing the power of social media

By Stephanie Horsman - March 18, 2021

The Monaco Scientific Centre has launched a new campaign called #InvestInHealth to raise awareness on the importance of supporting research to preserve both health and the environment.

The Monaco Scientific Centre (CSM) is launching the digital campaign on its social media networks, bringing together patrons of the centre, business leaders, athletes, artists and other known figures in the Principality to explain their interest in science and why it is essential to support such research.

A new video will come out every fortnight on CSM’s social media network and will highlight the Centre’s activities as well as heighten awareness of preserving the environment and health, two interconnected arenas.

Participants include Brandon Green – a diver, defender of marine biodiversity and winning team member of the Princess Charlene Foundation Waterbike Challenge; businesswoman and co-founder of AMBI Group Productions Lady Monika Bacardi; and race car driver and anti-shark fin trade activist Cédric Sbirrazzuoli.

The Centre was founded in 1960 by Prince Rainier III to “provide the Principality with the means to carry out scientific research and to support the action of governmental and international organisations responsible for protecting and conserving marine life.”

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGrace Kelly, the influencer
Next articlePandemic affairs

Editors pics

March 17, 2021 | Culture

Grace Kelly, the influencer

More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.

0
March 17, 2021 | Local News

A 2021 Monaco podium finish for Leclerc?

Charles Leclerc has told Monaco Life that he is getting on “very well” with new team mate Carlos Sainz and he hopes 2021 will deliver the hometown finish that he's always dreamed of.

0
March 11, 2021 | Local News

French airline experiments with AOK travel pass

Air France is trialing a digital ‘health pass’ for Covid-free travelers on selected flights. The company says it will share the results with other airlines to help resume air traffic.

0
March 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Life after the Covid crisis

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

0

daily

March 18, 2021 | Business & Finance

Month-long lockdown ordered for French Riviera

Cassandra Tanti

The French government has announced that the Alpes-Maritimes will go into lockdown for the next four weeks, with only schools and essential shops to remain open.

0
March 18, 2021 | Business & Finance

EMA concludes AstraZeneca is safe

Cassandra Tanti

The European Medicines Agency has cleared the AstraZeneca vaccine as safe and effective, but said it could not definitively rule out a connection between a risk of clotting and the vaccine.

0
March 18, 2021 | Business & Finance

YCM celebrates NZ’s America’s Cup win

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco Yacht Club Committee Member Matteo de Nora and winner of Monaco’s sailing personality of the year Grant Dalton have led Team New Zealand to victory in the America’s Cup.

0
March 18, 2021 | Business & Finance

WHO experts maintain AstraZeneca jab is safe

Stephanie Horsman

The World Health Organisation has given its opinion on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of a decision by Europe’s medical regulator about whether the shots are linked to blood clots.

0
MORE STORIES

Fri. Dec 1 – Visting Mr. Green

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 1 December, 8.30 pm; Saturday 2 December, 9 pm; Sunday 3 December, 4.30 pm, Théâtre des Muses Visiting Mr. Green, contemporary theatre by Jeff Baron with Jacques Boudet and Thomas Joussier Information: +377 97 98 10 93

Monaco to host 3-day Datacloud Congress

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30761" align="alignnone" width="730"]Photo: Twitter Datacloud Europe Photo: Twitter Datacloud Europe[/caption] The eighth edition of Data Centres Europe will be launched at the annual Datacloud Congress 2018, which takes place in Monaco from June 12-14. The event is widely regarded in the industry as a definitive independent benchmark and will be fully updated with research undertaken in the spring and early summer of 2018, the organisers say. Additional new sections cover hyperscale cloud players and their strategies in Europe. A comprehensive report researched by BroadGroup Consulting covers 19 Western European countries and will include forecasts through to 2022. It also provides a detailed analysis of ten major co-location players, an analysis of key technology, adoption and customer trends. “The market has seen tremendous change in the last 12 months,” said Steve Wallage, managing director of BroadGroup Consulting. “It is being driven not just by hyperscale demand and M&A, but more fundamentally the way in which customers are now using co-location.” Datacloud Congress is the premier networking and deal making event for data centre, cloud IaaS and Edge leaders, their customers, investors and senior executives, BroadGroup Consulting says.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/in-business-with-monaco-life-thierry-poyet-vice-president-world-of-blockchains-monaco/  