CSM professor awarded for lifesaving research in cell therapy

Professor Eliane Gluckman of the Scientific Centre of Monaco has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award of Pediatric Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Consortium, a very competitive award that recognises researchers who have made major contributions in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in children.

The award crowns Professor Gluckman’s entire career dedicated to cell therapy research that has resulted in the life-saving treatment of children with leukemia or life-threatening hereditary diseases.

The distinction honours individuals whose work exemplifies the mission of the Pediatric Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Consortium “To support research and education to improve the availability, safety and efficacy of hematopoietic cell transplantation and other cell therapies for children and adolescents”.

The award will be announced on Pediatric Day on 3rd February 2022 during the American Transplantation and Cell Therapy Society’s 2022 Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Meetings, to be held in Salt Lake City, United States.

Following the official award ceremony, Prof. Eliane Gluckman will have the opportunity to present the main achievements of her research and provide directions for research on pediatric transplants.