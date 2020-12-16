CSM researcher wins new sciences prize

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
7 new Covid cases on 16 Dec. brings total to 685: 8 hospitalised, 3 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 32 home monitored, 611 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo (taken before Covid): HSH the Prince surrounded by Prof. Nils Christian Stenseth, Prof. Le Maho, Prof. Denis Allemand (Scientific Director of the CSM) and Dr. Céline Le Bohec (CSM) Credit: Gaëtan Luci / Prince’s Palace
Monaco Scientific Centre’s Dr Celine Le Bohec has been awarded the scientific research prize for her 20-year work in the polar and subpolar zones.
Faced with a 63% “free fall” in hotel revenue, Monaco’s Tourism and Congress Department plans to reconquer the market by placing sustainability at the heart of its global strategy.
The 9th Eco Club Trophies have been awarded to local businesses that have “adapted to an unprecedented context by demonstrating resilience and creativity”.
One Drop and the Prince Albert Foundation can add over €1.7 million to their charity coffers after a wildly successful watch auction in New York fetched some astounding prices.