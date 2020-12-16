CSM researcher wins new sciences prize

Tourism and Convention Bureau tour southern Italy

[caption id="attachment_5169" align="alignleft" width="335"]Guillaume Rose, Director of Monaco Tourist and Convention Authority[/caption] A special dinner at the Salle d’Or with a strong Italian flavour took place at the Fairmont Monte Carlo on December 10 in the presence of HSH Prince Albert. Minister of Finance and Economy, Mr Jean Castellini and HE Mr Robert Fillon, Ambassador of Monaco to Italy, were joined by one of the instigators of the event, Guillaume Rose, Director of Monaco Tourist and Convention Authority, for the Italian Business Tourism Ambassadors' Gala. Mr Gianmarco Albani, who represented the Principality in Italy for many years, was also one of the moving forces behind the occasion, the aim of which was to bring together Italian dignitaries from all walks of life, who, motivated by their love of the Principality, actively promote “Destination Monaco” to their contacts, both professional and personal. Today, there are 230 members in 12 of the largest transalpine cities. Initiatives by these dignitaries are dealt with first of all by the tourism representative office in Italy, headed by Ms Gloria Svezia who coordinates these initiatives, which are then passed to the department of the Prince's Government that is best able to respond. The evening included a fashion show featuring ten designers, who had been brought together under the aegis of the Fashion Council of Monaco, a partner of the gala. (Source: visitmonaco)