CSM scientist wins environmental prize

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
14 new Covid cases on 22 Dec. brings total to 756: 8 hospitalised, 2 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 75 home monitored, 637 recoveries, 3 deaths
Dr Nathalie Hilmi, environmental economist from the Scientific Centre of Monaco and contributing author to the first MedECC environmental assessment report, has co-won the 2020 North-South Prize of the Council of Europe.
The 2020 North-South Prize of the Council of Europe has been awarded to Mediterranean Experts on Climate and Environmental Change (MedECC) coordinators, science officer and authors, including Dr. Nathalie Hilmi from the Scientific Centre of Monaco (CSM) for their work on a study released this year.
The North-South Prize has been awarded each year since 1995 to two candidates who have stood out for their exceptional commitment to promoting North-South solidarity. MedECC shares the prize this year with the International Commission against the Death Penalty.
MedECC, founded in 2015, is an independent network of professional experts who study climate and environmental change in the Med. Their first Mediterranean Assessment Report, entitled ‘Climate and Environmental Change in the Mediterranean Basin – Current Situation and Risks for the Future’, assessed the risks currently affecting the Mediterranean basin in order to give policymakers, stakeholders and the population-at-large a clear picture of the situation.
The report was a truly collaborative labour of love, incorporating the research of nearly 190 scientists from 25 countries, who contributed without any financial compensation.
Dr Hilmi is an expert in macroeconomics and international finance who, after a long career in both academia and the private sector, focuses on economic policies and sustainable development at CSM.
As part of the fight against Covid-19, Monaco will apply a 0% VAT charge on screening tests and vaccines until the end of 2022. It will also be backdated to mid-October.
Dr Nathalie Hilmi, environmental economist from the Scientific Centre of Monaco, has co-won the 2020 North-South Prize of the Council of Europe.
The Municipal Council has been busy handing out all of the donations collected in the Principality for the victims of October’s storm Alex, as well as its own significant contributions.
Enfants de Frankie has still managed to deliver some much needed Christmas cheer, despite having to cancel most of its December events.