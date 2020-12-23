CSM scientist wins environmental prize

Dr Nathalie Hilmi, environmental economist from the Scientific Centre of Monaco and contributing author to the first MedECC environmental assessment report, has co-won the 2020 North-South Prize of the Council of Europe.

The 2020 North-South Prize of the Council of Europe has been awarded to Mediterranean Experts on Climate and Environmental Change (MedECC) coordinators, science officer and authors, including Dr. Nathalie Hilmi from the Scientific Centre of Monaco (CSM) for their work on a study released this year.

The North-South Prize has been awarded each year since 1995 to two candidates who have stood out for their exceptional commitment to promoting North-South solidarity. MedECC shares the prize this year with the International Commission against the Death Penalty.

MedECC, founded in 2015, is an independent network of professional experts who study climate and environmental change in the Med. Their first Mediterranean Assessment Report, entitled ‘Climate and Environmental Change in the Mediterranean Basin – Current Situation and Risks for the Future’, assessed the risks currently affecting the Mediterranean basin in order to give policymakers, stakeholders and the population-at-large a clear picture of the situation.

The report was a truly collaborative labour of love, incorporating the research of nearly 190 scientists from 25 countries, who contributed without any financial compensation.

Dr Hilmi is an expert in macroeconomics and international finance who, after a long career in both academia and the private sector, focuses on economic policies and sustainable development at CSM.