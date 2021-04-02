Curfew extended but measures continue

Friday, April 2, 2021
17 Covid cases 1 Apr, 20 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 85 home monitored, 2,128 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated
The government has again extended all current health measures that were set to expire on 2nd April, but has given residents an extra hour in the evening with the new curfew starting at 8pm.
France and Monaco have strengthened their partnership in the fight against terrorism with a new pact that will lead to fast, coordinated investigations involving both countries.
IMSEE has provided a clear snapshot of the health and mortality impact of Covid-19 in 2020 on the Principality in a comprehensive new report.
More than a thousand people were vaccinated in the Principality within the week, bringing the total number to 10,829 in Monaco.