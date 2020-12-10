Weather
Thursday, December 10, 2020

2 new Covid cases on 10 Dec. brings total to 657: 7 hospitalised, 2 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 25 home monitored, 591 recoveries, 3 deaths

Curfew to replace lockdown in France

By Cassandra Tanti - December 10, 2020

France will lift its lockdown on 15th December as planned, however some restrictions will remain in place including an 8pm curfew on New Year’s Eve.

During an address to the nation on Thursday night, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that it was “impossible” to reach the 5,000 Covid cases a day before lifting lockdown, as originally planned.

So, people will be able to visit friends and family over the holidays – and go to second homes in Monaco’s case – within the week.

From Tuesday 15th December, lockdown will be lifted and a curfew from 8pm to 6am will come in to force. An attestation will be needed for all trips out of the home during curfew hours.

Cinemas, theatres and other cultural centres will stay closed until at least 7th January. Bars, restaurants and gyms will remain closed until at least 20th January, as planned.

The curfew will be lifted on 24th December, but not on 31st December, as had previously been suggested.

Working from home will still be recommended.

 

Photo: PM Jean Castex / AFP – Thomas Samson

 

 

 

December 9, 2020 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation supports Ocean X

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed an agreement with the ocean exploration organisation Ocean X to develop marine conservation activities.

0
December 6, 2020 | Local News

Monaco Declaration delivered at ocean symposium

“Ocean pollution is widespread, worsening and, in most countries, poorly controlled." That’s the key message to have come out of the 1st Human Health and Ocean forum in Monaco.

0
December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beautiful, ethical, organic, local

SBM’s signature festive cake this year is the Honey Flower, a stunning celebration of local ingredients prepared by the Principality’s finest pastry chefs.

0
December 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Third Covid screening test now in action

Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.

0

December 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

0
Investment boost for Pastor’s Venturi Racing team

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco-based Formula E team Rokit Venturi Racing has been bought by an investor group, with founder Gildo Pastor retaining an interest and headquarters remaining in the Principality.

0
December 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

UN recognises role of sport

Cassandra Tanti

The UN has accepted a resolution presented by Monaco to have sport recognised as a casualty of Covid, encouraging members states to include sport in their recovery plans.

0
December 10, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Christmas bonus for hospital workers

Stephanie Horsman

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has donated €50,000 worth of vouchers to the Princess Grace Hospital staff.

0
Fri. Dec 1 – Visting Mr. Green

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 1 December, 8.30 pm; Saturday 2 December, 9 pm; Sunday 3 December, 4.30 pm, Théâtre des Muses Visiting Mr. Green, contemporary theatre by Jeff Baron with Jacques Boudet and Thomas Joussier Information: +377 97 98 10 93
Old Trafford - Manchester United stadium

Popular Anthony Martial falls foul of Manchester...

Local News Staff Writer -
Coach Jose Mourinho is angered by the 22-year-old being AWOL and has led to the former Monaco player facing disciplinary action.