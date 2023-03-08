Curtain falls on 39th Primo Cup-Trophée Credit Suisse, Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series

Twelve nations, over 300 sailors and three classes gathered for the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, a classic on the regatta calendar since it was launched by Prince Albert II in 1985.

The event, which also doubles as the fourth and final Act of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series and concluded on Sunday 3rd March, brought together 15 Smeralda 888s, a dozen Longtze Premiers and over 50 J/70s.

Idyllic conditions continued to the final day with a steady eight knots more than enough for teams to get the maximum potential from their boats. In the J/70, YCM’s Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio’s G-Spot appeared all but unbeatable in the first four races before conceding final victory to the Italians on Alice. “The level was high, first given the presence of so many boats in the Monaco J/70 Class Association, but also top Italian and Swiss teams,” noted the G-Spot helmsman.

Alessandro Molla’s Viva completed the podium. In the Corinthian (amateur) category, the Swiss on Aiola snatched top spot ahead of the Brits on Brutus and the Swiss on Rhubarbe-3Nuits.com.

Smeralda 888: victory for its President

Sailing is often a family affair as evidenced by father and son, Vincenzo and Achille Onorato from YCM, who were racing against each other at the helms of Smeralda 888s for six hotly contested races. Achille’s Canard à l’Orange finally got the better of his father on Mascalzone Latino who came 2nd. Recognised as an excellent sailor, Class President, Charles de Bourbon des Deux-Siciles (Vamos mi Amor) added another trophy to his impressive record by winning the event.

Longtze Premier: Swiss role out a red carpet

No surprises in the Longtze Premier that was again dominated by the Swiss led by a faultless performance from Jarmo Wieland’s Shensu to win all six races. Torsten Muller’s crew on Le Petit Frère d’Emile Bleu and Stefen Schneider’s Outsider were 2nd and 3rd.

10th Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series: winner announced

Launched 2013, this series of monthly regattas from November to March is the ideal opportunity for international teams to prepare for the upcoming season. Overall winner of this 10th anniversary season after 24 races was Ludovico Fassitelli (Junda), followed by Samuel Poons (Charisma V) and Graeme Peterson (Moonlight II), all three are members of YCM.

Under the aegis of the collective ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ approach, high level sports events continue to take centre stage at the Yacht Club de Monaco. Next up on 25th and 26th March is the first Women Leading and Sailing, an all-female regatta on J/70s.

Photo credit: Studio Borlenghi, YCM. By Monaco Life with YCM press release.