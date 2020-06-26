Weather
A new case of Covid-19 on 24 June brings total in Monaco to 102: 2 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Cycling just got a whole lot easier in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - June 26, 2020

Monaco is upping the ante in soft mobility, creating a new track for bikes and e-scooters linking Fontvieille to Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rock.

Cyclists will be able to easily make their way across the Principality through the tunnel, leading out onto Quai Antoine 1er and joining Boulevard Albert 1er and swimming pool route.

“Bicycles and Personal Displacement Vehicles (EDP), like electric scooters, are an increasingly popular means of transport in Monaco. They provide new solutions for getting around on a daily basis,” said Urban Planning Minister Marie-Pierre Gramaglia while announcing the new cycle path on Friday.

In addition to the existing bicycle paths, such as that on Princess Grace Avenue, bus lanes have also been open to bicycles and electric scooters, representing 1.7km of tracks throughout the Principality.

Non-motorised personal transport equipment such as skateboards, rollerblades, scooters without a motor and bikes can circulate in various shared public spaces such as Place d’Armes, outside the opening hours of the Condamine market, the Promenade Honoré II, the Quai Albert 1er, and Rue Princess Caroline – totalling around 2.4km of dedicated space.

Soft mobility is seeing a surge in popularity in the Principality, particularly since the onset of Covid-19 and a reluctance among the population to use public transport.

The government revealed that the e-bike service Monabike has an average of 1,200 uses per day and can reach as high as 1,600 uses per day.

There are currently 32 stations throughout Monaco installed with 300 bikes, and that will be boosted with three new stations in the coming days, together with eight new stations in the autumn.

Before the end of the year, Monabike users will have at their disposal 43 stations and nearly 400 bikes.

Meanwhile, people who wish to purchase e-bikes will receive a 30% subsidy from the government, capped at €400.

In light of all of these advances, the government says there will be “nothing to prevent the use of bikes in the streets of Monaco.”

It is important to remember that wearing a helmet is compulsory for all cyclists up to the age of 18 years, and it is highly recommended for those beyond.

A helmet is also compulsory for riders of electric scooters up to 18 years of age, as is the wearing of reflective clothing or equipment.

 

Photos: © Direction de la Communication Manuel Vitali

 

 

