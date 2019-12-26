Top story: Dali as you’ve never seen before

The Grimaldi Forum Monaco will swing open the doors this week to its highly anticipated summer exhibition, showcasing the works and artistic processes of prominent Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí.

Following the presentation of other monolithic artists of the 20th century, including ‘SuperWarhol’ in 2003, ‘Monaco Celebrates Picasso’ in 2013 and, more recently, ‘Francis Bacon, Monaco and French Culture’ in 2016, the summer 2019 exhibition will be dedicated to ‘Dali, a History of Painting’, curated by Montse Aguer, Director of the Dali Museums.

The retrospective is being conducted in collaboration with the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation, a private cultural organisation.

It is a particularly significant year as 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the artist’s death (1904-1989). The Dali exhibition will be a history of painting and will offer the public an exceptional journey through Dali’s artistic production, allowing viewers to discover the different stages of the artist’s creative works.

It will not only offer a retrospective view of Dali’s work, but will also reveal how the painter has become enshrined in the history of 20th century painting. The public will therefore be able to discover the different steps of his creation and to recognise the imprint of the different painters who influenced him, and to whom he paid homage.

The selection includes approximately one hundred works including paintings, drawings and photographs, mostly from the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation in Figueres and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid.

‘Dali, a History of Painting’ will open on Saturday 6th July and run until 8th September. Entrance is 11€ for adults, or 9€ for students. There is free admission for children under 18 years of age.

This article was originally published on 3 July 2019