Dance competition returns to Principality

Now in its 5th year, the Trophée du Rocher dance competition returns to the Espace Léo Ferré with a programme packed full of amazing displays of dance.

Organised by Monaco Dance Sportive and Monaco Rock & Dance, this annual dance contest returns to Monaco on Saturday 11th January with an exciting roster that includes dancers performing traditional favourites such as the waltz and the foxtrot, as well as sensual Latin displays including salsa, cha-cha-cha, rumba, paso doble and tango.

The competition starts at 12:30pm and goes on through to the afternoon, followed by a night of dancing from 8pm.

Last year saw 170 couples from France, Italy and the Principality on the specially-installed dance floor showing off their finest moves.

Doors of the Espace Léo Ferré open at 11:30am and tickets start at €15. For more information go online at https://www.facebook.com/MonacoRocketDanses/ or call +33 6 12 21 23 84