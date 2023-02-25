Daniel Barenboim to perform at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo

One of the leading pianists and conductors of our age, Daniel Barenboim is returning to the Principality this March to play at the iconic Opéra de Monte-Carlo, some 50 years since his first appearance here in the 1970s.

Barenboim has a story to tell about his friendship with the new director of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, Cecilia Bartoli.

“I have known Cecilia for many, many years and admired her from the beginning,” says the 80-year-old pianist and conductor, who has worked all over the world. “It is common knowledge that my wife pulled me out of the bath to go and watch this fascinating young Italian mezzo-soprano who was replacing someone in a Maria Callas Gala on French television. I particularly love her marvellous voice, her spontaneity and her sense of humour.”

He will no doubt be looking forward to reuniting with Bartoli on 10th March for his one-off performance in Monaco, where he is set to perform Beethoven’s last three piano sonatas.

Tickets have already sold out for his night at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo, but keen fans can discover more about this globally recognised – and appreciated – artist here.

Photo credit: Harald Hoffmann / Deutsche Grammophon