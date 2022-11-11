Daniela Boutsen wins prestigious women’s business award

Monaco-based businesswoman Daniela Boutsen has been awarded first prize at the 69th FCEM World Summit in Morocco for her innovative international interior design business.

The founder and director of the Daniela Boutsen brand was named as winner of the prestigious Export Prize at the annual networking event for leading businesswomen on Saturday 5th November.

The Export Prize recognises businesses set up and run by women, which have successfully been exported to international markets. Daniela Boutsen is specialised in interior decoration of VIP business jets, yachts, and residences with clients spanning the globe.

“The year 2022 marks a turning point for my company as it celebratesits 10th anniversary: a decade of working together with my team to continually meet new challenges,” said Daniela Boutsen on receiving the award. “I am proud of this journey and extremely honoured to have received this award tonight.”

Daniela was one of around 400 businesswomen from more than 35 countries to attend the FCEM World Summit in Marrakesh.

FCEM, or Les Femmes Chefs d’Entreprises Mondiales, is an association which unites women business owners from across the world. Globally, more than five million female entrepreneurs from 120 different countries are connected via the non-profit, non-governmental organisation which was founded in France in 1945.

The aim of the association is to promote women’s businesses through initiatives which facilitate business development, partnerships and trade as well as promote solidarity, friendship, and cultural understanding.

Daniela Boutsen attended the 69th FCEM World Summit as a member of AFCEM, the Association des Femmes Chefs d’Enterprises de Monaco, a group created in 2004 that brings together women involved in business in the Principality.

Photo provided