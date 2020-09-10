Weather
20 ° C
20°C
Friday, September 11, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 new cases of Covid-19 on 9 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 161: 1 in ICU, 48 home monitored, 107 healed, 1 resident death

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

By Cassandra Tanti - September 10, 2020

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

Minister of State Pierre Dartout presented the government’s Investment Recovery Plan (PRI), developed in consultation with the National Council, during a press conference on Thursday morning.

“This €75 million package, submitted to the vote of the National Council, will allow an ambitious and realistic recovery plan, in a context of vigilance and mobilisation where the Government must strike a balance between health constraints and recovery measures,” said the minister.

The recovery plan will be categorised according to four areas:

The National Green Fund, which will be used to accelerate the Principality’s energy transition.

The Blue Fund, which will assist Monegasque companies in their digital transformation and help create a digital economy in Monaco.

The White Fund, designed to support building and construction activity in the Principality.

And finally, the Red and White Fund, intended to support local commerce and purchasing power in the Principality.

Other social and economic measures include an extension of the Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) and the partial exemption from employer contributions until October, the extension of teleworking until December and the maintenance of the CARE system until December.

 

Photo: Minister of State Pierre Dartout © Direction de la Communication / Manuel Vitali

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: Melissa Roen

Editors pics

September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Grimaldi Forum offering hybrid events

In reaction to the current times we are living in, the Grimaldi Forum is now offering a range of services for events that combine face-to-face and virtual participation.

0
September 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.

0
July 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

FOR SALE: Spacious villa in Provençal countryside

Escape to the countryside anytime your heart desires to enjoy this gorgeous Provençal villa, surrounded by the famous Côtes de Provence wineries. 

0

daily

September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

Cassandra Tanti

The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.

0
September 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Grimaldi Forum offering hybrid events

Stephanie Horsman

In reaction to the current times we are living in, the Grimaldi Forum is now offering a range of services for events that combine face-to-face and virtual participation.

0
September 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

New boss for Riviera airports

Stephanie Horsman

The Airports of the Côte d’Azur group will see a major change at the top, with Franck Goldnadel taking over from Dominique Thillaud in the role of Chairman of the Management Board. 

0
September 4, 2020 | Business & Finance

Macron’s €100 billion recovery package

Cassandra Tanti

French President Emmanuel Macron has presented a green-tinted €100 billion recovery plan to pull the country out of its economic slump and create jobs.

0
MORE STORIES

Telework to continue long after pandemic

The National Council has unanimously voted in a bill making telecommuting obligatory in the Principality for those whose jobs permit it.

A “shoe-in” divorce from Monaco to Manhattan

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1711" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: nyphotographic.com Photo: nyphotographic.com[/caption] A wealthy socialite wants a Manhattan judge to move her divorce hearing from Monaco to New York so she won’t risk losing any expensive gifts received from her husband since they married in Hong Kong in 2008. Tracey Hejailan-Amon could lose $70 million that her estranged husband, Swiss businessman Maurice Alain Amon, whose family-owned company Sicpa, according to WSJ, produces “security inks for most of the world’s bank notes, as well as passports and lottery scratch cards”, gave her during their eight-year union, her lawyers have claimed. The “gifts” Hejailan-Amon received include a $15 million Fifth Avenue apartment, jewellery, cars, art and furnishings – all of which the 47-year-old would keep if the case were tried in New York. She’d also have a shot at half of a $25 million art collection, which includes work by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Damien Hirst, the couple built during their marriage, according to the New York Post. Hejailan-Amon doesn’t file taxes, vote or have a driver’s licence in New York – but she still wants the benefit of the state’s generous “equitable distribution” law. Her lawyer, Judd Burstein, argued at a recent Manhattan Supreme Court appearance that the former couple has homes in France, Monaco, Switzerland and New York – and Hejailan-Amon visited her Manhattan pad so often that it should be considered her legal residence. Amon’s attorney, Peter Bronstein, called the spurned spouse a “gold digger” who is demanding $235,000 in monthly alimony on top of the gifts. Mr Amon, 64, maintains that since his ex-wife kept her treasure trove of shoes in Monaco, that’s where their home was. “If we prevail, as I believe we will, Mr Amon will find himself in a New York divorce case, where he stands to lose perhaps $100 million more than what a Monaco court might order,” Burstein said. The judge said she would rule on the matter within 60 days.