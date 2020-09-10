Dartout lays out €75m economic recovery plan

Friday, September 11, 2020
The new Minister of State has presented the government’s latest economic recovery plan, which will see €75 million allocated over four different areas.
Minister of State Pierre Dartout presented the government’s Investment Recovery Plan (PRI), developed in consultation with the National Council, during a press conference on Thursday morning.
“This €75 million package, submitted to the vote of the National Council, will allow an ambitious and realistic recovery plan, in a context of vigilance and mobilisation where the Government must strike a balance between health constraints and recovery measures,” said the minister.
The recovery plan will be categorised according to four areas:
The National Green Fund, which will be used to accelerate the Principality’s energy transition.
The Blue Fund, which will assist Monegasque companies in their digital transformation and help create a digital economy in Monaco.
The White Fund, designed to support building and construction activity in the Principality.
And finally, the Red and White Fund, intended to support local commerce and purchasing power in the Principality.
Other social and economic measures include an extension of the Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) and the partial exemption from employer contributions until October, the extension of teleworking until December and the maintenance of the CARE system until December.
Photo: Minister of State Pierre Dartout © Direction de la Communication / Manuel Vitali
