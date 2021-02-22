Date set for CC Forum Monaco 2021

Five questions for Max Studennikoff, founder of CC Forum (Climate Change Forum), a global investment conference dedicated to sustainability that is set to take place for the second time in Monaco this July.

Monaco Life: You held the first ever CC Forum in Monaco last September, how did that go?

Max Studennikoff: We believe that we managed to get all the key messages across. Dedicated to investment in sustainable development, CC Forum Monaco enjoyed the high patronage of HSH Prince Albert II who bestowed his gracious presence to the awards gala and awards giving ceremony, which also saw a performance by Maestro Placido Domingo. The forum highlighted the need to see the pandemic as a reminder, an urge for us all to rethink our relationship with nature and change the ways in which we think in terms of investment and innovation. “Invest sustainably, innovate responsibly” is one of our mottos.

How much of this year’s CC Forum Monaco will be virtual/in-person?

We are hoping that much of the event this year will be in-person since the world is slowly but surely returning to normal. Live communication is very much needed today, particularly when it comes to high profile investors’ meetings, which the CC Forum is all about. People are tired of zooms and webinars.

What can you tell us about the 2021 event?

This year’s CC Forum Monaco will be held on 6th to 7th July, during the start of the Cannes Film Festival, which this year has been pushed to mid-summer. One of the reasons why we will be holding the Monegasque edition in this particular time frame is that a number of Hollywood celebrities who have been scheduled to attend Cannes will be making a few global announcements at the CC Forum, showcasing or launching their sustainability and charity initiatives. We will share details with Monaco Life readers in due course.

Topics will centre around investment in sustainability and cover traditionally climate change, renewable energies, healthcare, education, finance, fintech and philanthropy. However, we have already begun work on shaping the agenda. One of the days will be dedicated to discussing the opportunities of investment in preserving the Mediterranean and we will be convening the mayors of the biggest Mediterranean cities to take part.

Ahead of the Monegasque edition will be CC Forum Middle East. Can you tell us about that event?

CC Forum Middle East has been our top priority for the last few months. Our inaugural edition will be held in Dubai on 31st March to 1st April. It has two main themes both reflecting two big resets – the revolutionary transition of the GCC area from fossil fuel-based economies to green energies, and ushering in a new economic paradigm following the signing of the Abraham Accords. One of the days of the forum will be dedicated to the new economic relations between Israel and the UAE. We are pleased to say that we have some of the biggest players on board – major investment funds, VC capital firms and angel investors. CC Forum Middle East will have a stellar line-up, an in-depth agenda and a host of networking opportunities.

Photo: Max Studennikoff (centre) at the CC Forum Monaco 2020 with Prince Albert II of Monaco