Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May. The official number of cases is now 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

By Cassandra Tanti - May 19, 2020

The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19 in the Principality. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage of all countries in the world.

Residents in Monaco with surnames starting with the letters A and B were invited to the Grimaldi Forum and Espace Léo Ferré to have the voluntary blood tests, which were being taken by both health professionals and members of the Monaco Red Cross.

“Good organisation, mobilisation of the resident population and responsibility of all in the implementation of the social distancing measures defined the first hours of the launch of the of screening campaign in the two centres designed for the occasion,” said the government as it shared pictures of the testing sites on social media. “Our images show a process in a serene and professional atmosphere. A big congratulations to all.”

Monaco aims to eventually test 90,000 residents and employees of the Principality. If a significant number of the population, which sits at just over 38,600, agree to take the voluntary blood test, Monaco will have achieved the most successful Covid-19 testing programme in the world.

Currently, Iceland continues to test far more of its population for coronavirus than any other country, with 167 tests per 1,000 according to figures by Our World Data published on 18th May. Other countries to have a strong testing regime include Estonia (53 per 1,000), Italy (50), Norway (40) and Switzerland (39).

 

Photos: © Communication Branch / Michael Alesi

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCMB raises €471,000 for hospital
Next articleFrance aims to open borders on 15th June

Editors pics

May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage in the world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

“The crisis has changed the future of education”

When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0
April 27, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New test determines level of immunity to Covid-19

A French laboratory has developed a blood test that is capable of determining a person’s level of immunity after contracting Covid-19. The test is being hailed as a “precious tool” in the lifting of lockdown measures.  

0

daily

May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

Cassandra Tanti

The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage in the world.

0
May 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

“The crisis has changed the future of education”

Cassandra Tanti

When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.

0
May 18, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Marquet Beach beach reopens

Stephanie Horsman

Marquet Beach in Cap d’Ail has been authorised to reopen and welcome swimmers, though Mala remains closed due to security enforcement concerns.

0
May 14, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Mass Covid testing set to begin

Cassandra Tanti

Free Covid-19 blood tests will be rolled out for the entire population on a voluntary basis from Monday, with the aim of testing 90,000 residents and employees. 

0
MORE STORIES

“The crisis has changed the future of...

When lockdown was ordered, educators, students and parents were forced into a new way of teaching and learning. For many, this has been challenging, but the students at ISM have thrived. Here's why.

Paris Fashion Week with Alessandra Vicedomini

Fashion Designer Alessandra Vicedomini is Monaco Life's fashion contributor, keeping readers up to date on all things couture.

[ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="2" ihc_mb_template="1" ]   Walking around Paris, I can’t help but notice that people wear more black and experiment very little, despite the fact Fashion Week gathers eccentric styles and new trends, along with provocative figures walking around the Champs Elysées and St Honoré. I worked all day with a New York client on the new collection in a very nice boutique hotel at place de l’Opera Edouard Vii, which I highly recommend. It is brand new and beautifully decorated, with haute couture pictures hanging all over the place. Afterwards, I took my NY client for dinner at Costes, "the" establishment with its incredible decor, magical atmosphere, and glamorously dressed waitresses with their short draped tunics and blazer-dress style with see-through lace bras pinned with Swarovski brooches and – rigorously - cow-boy boots. Their uber-contemporary look contrasts the classic Parisian style: a woman who is perpetually thin, young, artfully disheveled-yet-bougie, donning a Breton top and a vintage Chanel bag and who doesn't brush her hair. Her only thing is mat red lipstick. BTW... Chanel’s windows in monocrome sequins were outstanding! [/ihc-hide-content]