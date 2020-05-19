Day 1 of Covid testing blitz

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May. The official number of cases is now 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The government has begun testing people without symptoms as part of efforts to manage Covid-19 in the Principality. If successful, Monaco will have likely achieved the highest testing coverage of all countries in the world.
Residents in Monaco with surnames starting with the letters A and B were invited to the Grimaldi Forum and Espace Léo Ferré to have the voluntary blood tests, which were being taken by both health professionals and members of the Monaco Red Cross.
“Good organisation, mobilisation of the resident population and responsibility of all in the implementation of the social distancing measures defined the first hours of the launch of the of screening campaign in the two centres designed for the occasion,” said the government as it shared pictures of the testing sites on social media. “Our images show a process in a serene and professional atmosphere. A big congratulations to all.”
Monaco aims to eventually test 90,000 residents and employees of the Principality. If a significant number of the population, which sits at just over 38,600, agree to take the voluntary blood test, Monaco will have achieved the most successful Covid-19 testing programme in the world.
Currently, Iceland continues to test far more of its population for coronavirus than any other country, with 167 tests per 1,000 according to figures by Our World Data published on 18th May. Other countries to have a strong testing regime include Estonia (53 per 1,000), Italy (50), Norway (40) and Switzerland (39).
Photos: © Communication Branch / Michael Alesi
Fashion Designer Alessandra Vicedomini is Monaco Life's fashion contributor, keeping readers up to date on all things couture.[ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="2" ihc_mb_template="1" ] Walking around Paris, I can’t help but notice that people wear more black and experiment very little, despite the fact Fashion Week gathers eccentric styles and new trends, along with provocative figures walking around the Champs Elysées and St Honoré. I worked all day with a New York client on the new collection in a very nice boutique hotel at place de l’Opera Edouard Vii, which I highly recommend. It is brand new and beautifully decorated, with haute couture pictures hanging all over the place. Afterwards, I took my NY client for dinner at Costes, "the" establishment with its incredible decor, magical atmosphere, and glamorously dressed waitresses with their short draped tunics and blazer-dress style with see-through lace bras pinned with Swarovski brooches and – rigorously - cow-boy boots. Their uber-contemporary look contrasts the classic Parisian style: a woman who is perpetually thin, young, artfully disheveled-yet-bougie, donning a Breton top and a vintage Chanel bag and who doesn't brush her hair. Her only thing is mat red lipstick. BTW... Chanel’s windows in monocrome sequins were outstanding! [/ihc-hide-content]