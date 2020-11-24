December performances for Monaco Ballet

First phase of land reclamation begins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZI9Nqvrc6kI A Sovereign Ordinance published in the Journal de Monaco on Friday, February 3, establishes two exclusion zones around the site of the future extension into the sea at Portier Cove. The inner zone will be delimited by yellow buoys and extends from the Larvotto Marine Reserve, to the east, to the Tombant a Corail de Spélugues Marine Reserve in the west. The area is strictly forbidden for navigation, anchoring, fishing, underwater fishing, bathing and scuba diving. Adjacent to this space, a "zone of work forbidding anchorage” extends over a strip of 60 metres offshore.The establishment of these two zones is due to security reasons and limits access only to ships participating in the sea extension operations. Underwater diving in connection with this work will also be permitted. Article first published February 5, 2017.