Deconfinement plan proposed in Alpes-Maritimes

Four Polish nationals were arrested in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in the early hours of Saturday, January 13, on suspicion of attempted burglary, local French-language daily Monaco-Matin reports. A wary neighbour had reported suspicious figures in a neighbouring villa and when police arrived they found three suspects inside the property with a variety of house-breaking tools, including hoods, gloves, a crowbar and an imitation firearm, while a fourth suspect was arrested while waiting in a getaway car. The car, a Skoda, had been rented in Poland and equipped with false registration plates. The authorities believe that they have nabbed a professional gang that may have struck on previous occasions along the coast.