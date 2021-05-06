Weather
4 Covid cases 6 May, 1 hospitalised, 30 home monitored, 2,397 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated

Digital access to transport services now possible

By Cassandra Tanti - May 6, 2021

Getting around Monaco is about to get whole a lot easier with the launch of Monopass, an all-in-one mobility app.

The Monegasque government, in collaboration with the Compagnie Autobus de Monaco (CAM) and the Mairie, are introducing Monopass, a one-stop-shop for all modes of transport in the Principality.

Developed by the department of Environmental Equipment and Urban Planning and the Interministerial Delegation in charge of the Digital Transition, the interface will be used to link all transportation options in one digital place, offering users the chance to find what they need in just a few clicks.

Buses, electric bicycles and public road parking will be covered in the app, allowing users to find maps, subscription choices and payment options, as well as real-time traffic information and route suggestions.

The app is free to all and users can now use it to access their MonaBike account and current tickets, as well as convert their CAM subscription into a digital pass. Single-trip tickets can also be paid for on the app.

Up-to-the-minute information directing users to the nearest means of transport, including transit timetables and the closest bike stations, are available, as well as the means to pay for road parking on the spot.

For CAM users, this app allows them to integrate flawlessly into CAM’s new ticketing system. In addition to being able to make payments on the app, the new system allows for contactless debit card payments to be made on the bus, gives the best prices based on former trips made, and for Pass Sud Azur holders, a “zonal multimodal subscription” for the Alpes Maritimes and Monaco, which was launched in 2020, to easily purchase and validate their ticket in the Principality.

 

Photo by Michael Alesi / Government Communication Department

 

 

