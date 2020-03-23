Digital applications for CTTR

Companies in the Principality who wish to apply for Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) for their employees can now carry out the procedures online.

The government has made it easier for businesses to complete the CTTR process. They can now apply for authorisation from CCTR and submit their monthly declarations for the supplement payment for partial activity compensation, online.

The CTTR has been instated to allow companies to temporarily reduce or suspend the activity of employees – a measure that will end once the health situation has passed.

For more information, visit the government information site:

https://service-public-entreprises.gouv.mc/Emploi-et-social/Reglementation-du- travail/COVID19/Declarer-la-mise-en-Chomage-Total-Temporaire-Renforce