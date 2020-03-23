Digital applications for CTTR

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
The number of people affected by Covid-19 has risen to 23 in Monaco, one of whom is now cured
Companies in the Principality who wish to apply for Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) for their employees can now carry out the procedures online.
The government has made it easier for businesses to complete the CTTR process. They can now apply for authorisation from CCTR and submit their monthly declarations for the supplement payment for partial activity compensation, online.
The CTTR has been instated to allow companies to temporarily reduce or suspend the activity of employees – a measure that will end once the health situation has passed.
For more information, visit the government information site:
https://service-public-entreprises.gouv.mc/Emploi-et-social/Reglementation-du- travail/COVID19/Declarer-la-mise-en-Chomage-Total-Temporaire-Renforce
The Prince’s Government has presented additional economic support measures to the National Council for approval, saying it is listening to Monaco's business people.
The government will be closing down all of its construction projects and road works by the weekend, however preparation works for the Monaco Grand Prix will continue.
Monaco is not applying the same strict movement controls as France, however workers are now required to carry with them ‘professional justification’ forms.