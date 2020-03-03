Digital documents have equal status

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_14347" align="aligncenter" width="984"]Photo: © Manuel Vitali/Direction de la Communication[/caption] For the fifth consecutive year, the Annual Summit of the members of Monaco Private Label was held over three days in the Principality under the direction of Michel Bouquier. Two hundred holders of the prestigious card, from 25 countries, mostly active entrepreneurs, were in the Principality to deepen their knowledge of Monaco. Among the highlights were lectures at the Oceanographic Museum with the participation of members of the government Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development, Dominique Riban, Director of the Monegasque Security Agency. In addition Robert Calcagno, Director General of the Oceanographic Institute and Bernard Fautrier, CEO and Vice-President of the Prince Albert II Foundation, of which Monaco Private Label supports three projects. At the invitation of Serge Telle, Minister of State, a lunch was given with the participation of Jean Castellini, Minister of Economy and Finance. A dinner in the presence of the Sovereign Prince was the occasion for Private Label to present a cheque for €200,000 in support of the Prince Albert II Foundation. There are currently 1,500 private label cardholders from 44 countries.https://monacolife.net/?p=14357https://monacolife.net/?p=14364