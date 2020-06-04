Digital forum showcasing local artists

The 5th Monaco Artists Forum, featuring both amateur and professional artists in the Principality, kicks off on Friday 5th June and will take the form of a virtual exhibition this year.

The biennial event normally takes place at the beginning of June at the Rainier III Auditorium and is highly awaited by artists from Monaco.

The initiative, conceived by the Prince’s Government and implemented by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, aims to support local artists and integrate them into the Principality’s cultural policy.

The objective, particularly pertinent during this crisis period, is to ensure continuity in terms of cultural programming and to offer an interesting alternative to its many participants.

Nearly 80 artists, amateurs and professionals, Monegasques and residents, present their work on canvas, expressing themselves in the fields of painting, sculpture, and photography.

Once again, the public will have an opportunity to vote online for their favourite work. The winner will be announced on 13th June on the home page of the website – www.forumdesartistes.mc – which will honour the work and its creator.

This virtual art gallery will be available until Friday 3rd July. A catalogue of the 5th Monaco Artists Forum will be available to download, as a souvenir of this exceptional forum.

Visit the social media sites to discover the participating artists:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Forum-des-Artistes-Monaco-100262665050818/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/forumartistesmonaco/