Digital renewal of vehicle registration

The government is requesting that vehicle registrations for 2021 be completed online this year.

The Service des Titres de Circulation (STC) has sent invoices for the year 2021 to all owners of vehicles registered in the Principality.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Prince’s Government said that it “recommends that people use the safest, fastest and most secure means of payment: online, by credit card, on the Government’s website www.gouv.mc.”

This method of payment has two benefits – completing the process online poses no exposure and health risks for users or STC staff, and it actually speeds up the procedure.

Vehicle owners are encouraged to visit the website with the issue number mentioned at the top left of the invoice, and complete the process in a few clicks.

Payment by cheque is also possible to the Service des Titres de Circulation, accompanied by the completed and signed invoice. It can be sent in an envelope provided or deposited in the green letterbox installed at the entrance to the STC building on 23 avenue Albert II, 1st floor.

Payment must be made before 31st December 2020.

Owners of electric vehicles are exempt from paying registration fees, however owners must still complete the registration process.

Website: https://teleservice.gouv.mc/estampille/public/demarrer.jsp