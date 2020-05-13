Weather
21 ° C
21°C
15°C
Sunny Intervals
Thursday, May 14, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 96: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Digital Solar and Energy Boat Challenge

Digital Solar and Energy Boat Challenge

By Stephanie Horsman - May 13, 2020

The Monaco Solar and Energy Boast Challenge has had to change format this year, but it is still going ahead with a virtual version so that key players can share ideas and compete for top prizes.

For the organisers of the Monaco Solar and Energy Boat Challenge, the show must go on! Since 2014, the event has proven to be a breeding ground for new and innovative ideas in the alternative boat propulsion systems world, and a health crisis isn’t going to stop that.

This 7th annual gathering may not be able to get participants and industry leaders together in person, but the first ever virtual competition will be just as effective in getting word out on new products and ideas in a safe way for all.

As Yacht Club of Monaco (YCM) General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri explains: “Given the situation and to continue supporting the hard work already put in by teams, we felt we had to adapt. With all the uncertainty, we are not able to host a conventional event for the public. Last year, we had over a thousand visitors through the village and 350 participants. We had to find a solution to keep it going without contravening the guidelines.”

Organised by the YCM, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and the International Powerboating Federation, this challenge has focused on zero-emission propulsion. Researchers, engineers, inventors, scholars, and yachting and energy professionals gather to look at new ways to build yachting’s future.

Participants have until 31st May to submit presentations to a technical jury chosen by the event’s organisers, and each team will be invited to introduce their ideas in a pre- scheduled interview between the 30th of June and the 4th of July. Afterwards, the jury will select the best of the best at an awards ceremony.

The three awards presented will be the Innovation Prize, the Eco-conception Prize and the Spirit Prize. The Innovation Prize will be awarded to the team showing “the most advanced improvements of visionary and relevant innovations.” The goal is to be able to endorse systems that can be readily adapted to meet the boating industries’ requirements from both a pricing and production angle.

The Eco-Conception Prize focuses on not only the efficiency, but also to its contribution to science and using good practices.

The Spirit Prize will be given to the team that shows originality in their work through their presentation, the evolutions of the idea and the technical work achieved in creating the project.

The winners of each category will receive a €2,000 cheque.

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBack to school like never before
Next articleParks reopen in Alpes-Maritimes

Editors pics

May 13, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Carlo app creator Antoine Bahri

Antoine Bahri is the brains behind Carlo app, Monaco’s first mobile-based loyalty programme rewarding consumers for buying local – an initiative that couldn’t have come at a better time.

0
May 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

Retail sector sees deepest drop on record

Monaco’s business climate “collapsed” in the retail, trade and auto repair sectors in the month of March, as shoppers reduced their spending on everything except the essentials.

0
May 8, 2020 | Local News

June likely date for Casino Square unveiling

Le Camembert is no more. Casino Square has finally got its facelift and is ready for its close-up, but that almost certainly will not be before June.

0
May 3, 2020 | News

14-day quarantine will not apply to Schengen zone

France revealed late Sunday night that it would not quarantine travellers arriving from the EU, the Schengen area or Britain due to the coronavirus pandemic, contradicting an earlier announcement.

0

daily

May 13, 2020 | News

Interview: Carlo app creator Antoine Bahri

Cassandra Tanti

Antoine Bahri is the brains behind Carlo app, Monaco’s first mobile-based loyalty programme rewarding consumers for buying local – an initiative that couldn’t have come at a better time.

0
May 13, 2020 | News

Leclerc re-signs with Ferrari until 2024

Stephanie Horsman

Charles Leclerc has re-signed with Team Ferrari in a new five year contract, showing the Italian car maker’s confidence in the Monegasque’s ability to win championships in the coming years. 

0
May 13, 2020 | News

Parks reopen in Alpes-Maritimes

Stephanie Horsman

Nineteen nature parks have reopened to the public in the Alpes-Maritimes and are ready for hikers, walkers and nature lovers alike to enjoy… responsibly."

0
May 13, 2020 | News

Digital Solar and Energy Boat Challenge

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Solar and Energy Boast Challenge has had to change format this year, but it is still going ahead with a virtual version so that key players can share ideas and compete for top prizes.

0
MORE STORIES
Copyright - DR

Straws and mixing sticks to be banned...

Local News Staff Writer -
As part of its policy of reducing pollution by plastic, the Monaco Government decided to prohibit, as from 1st January, 2019, straws and plastic mixing sticks.

National Day at La Condamine

News Stephanie Horsman -

Monaco’s National Day, or Fête Nationale, is fast approaching and celebrations are ramping up all over the Principality.

Festivities will commence ahead of the event, kicking off Friday evening at the La Condamine market, which will be host to fun, food and entertainment for two nights.

Favourite Monegasque treats such as fougasse, orange liquor carob, and the most famous snack in Monaco, the barbagiuan, will all be available from vendors to eat on site or for take-away.

No party would be complete without dancing, and on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th, visitors can get their boogie on from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. Music is also planned for Tuesday 19th from 10am to 2pm as well as a giant stockfish feast in Place d’Armes.

But the Condamine isn’t the only place to catch the festivities. On 18th November at 8pm, a fireworks display will light up the night sky over the Port of Monaco, followed at 9pm by a show from French comedienne and actress Chantal Ladesou at Espace Léo Ferré. 

On National Day, 19th November, the Principality is inviting all residents to show their spirit by decorating windows, facades and balconies with banners and the national flag. A few reminders on this point: flags must be hung with the red above the white, and when hanging a banner or flag vertically, the red should be to the left of the white.

 