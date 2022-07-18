Dinner at The Rock just became a lot easier

Autobus de Monaco has added an extra electric shuttle servicing The Rock this summer, giving people a convenient way to head to Monaco’s oldest quarter in the evenings.
The 100% electric shuttle service began on 18th July and will run every 15 minutes from 8pm to 10:45pm to supplement the usual lines that head up to The Rock and back during the day. The aim is to give residents and tourists quick and easy access to the shops and restaurants of the neighbourhood in the evenings as well.
The bus will make a circuit linking Monaco-Ville, Place d’Armes, three stops at Port Hercule including Princess Stéphanie, Stade Nautique and Princesse Antoinette, before moving on to Place Sainte Dévote. It will then go up Rue Grimaldi, with stops at Princesse Florestine and Place d’Armes before returning to Monaco-Ville.
The first of this type of electric shuttle was deployed in 2019 where the loop stopped at various spots around Monaco Ville including The Prince’s Palace, the Oceanographic Museum, the Cathedral, and the Place de la Visitation.
The Rock is the most ancient part of Monaco, and in addition to the attractions mentioned above, it features narrow alleyways that date from the Middle ages and are filled charming shops and fantastic eateries.
SEE ALSO:
Photo by Monaco Life