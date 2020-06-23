Disappointing – but unsurprising – first quarter of 2020

Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A new case of Covid-19 on 22 June brings total in Monaco to 101: 95 cured, 1 resident death, 1 home monitored
The overall economic performance of Monaco was down significantly in the first quarter of this year as the Principality grappled with the effects of the Covid-19 crisis. The only sectors to buck the trend were finance, real estate and construction.
The wholesale trade sector achieved an astonishing turnover of more than €4.5 billion in the Principality in 2019, according to the latest report from IMSEE.
The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.
In 2020, sustainable investing is a hotter than ever topic and it’s clear that finance professionals can no longer allow themselves to ignore ESG issues in their investment analysis and decisions.