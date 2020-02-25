Diva on Detour at Monte-Carlo Opera

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Tests confirm that two patients admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital are not infected with the coronavirus
The Monegasque government has agreed to open its archives to the Simon Wiesenthal Centre in order to learn more about the country’s role in the treatment of the Jewish population during the occupation of World War II.
Soprano Patricia Racette’s Diva on Detour is coming to the Salle Garnier of the Monte-Carlo Opera for one night only this week.
The mild winter has triggered a particularly early pollen season and several French departments, including the Alpes-Maritimes, are on high alert.
As financial markets approach the end of February, the growth seen in the final three months of 2019 (Q4) takes centre stage.