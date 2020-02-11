Djokovic to challenge Nadal in Monte Carlo

Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.
Great news for tennis fans in Monaco as Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will compete in his “home” tournament, the Monte-Carle Masters, this year.
The 17-time Grand Slam winner had previously announced he would compete in the Madrid Open and Italian Open as part of his Roland Garros preparation, but with the addition of Monte Carlo Djokovic’s 2020 clay-court schedule is now complete.
Djokovic is the defending champion in the Spanish capital after he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece in the 2019 final while he finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal in Rome last year.
The Monaco-resident has now added a third clay-court tournament ahead of the French Open as he will also compete in the Monte-Carlo Masters, an event that he won in 2013 and 2014, with the news confirmed on his official website.
Djokovic exited the ATP Masters 1000 tournament at the quarter-final stage last year as he lost in three sets against Daniil Medvedev from Russia.
This year’s Monte-Carlo Masters runs from 13th to 17th April in the Principality.
Great news for tennis fans in Monaco as Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will compete in his “home” tournament, the Monte-Carle Masters, this year.
Marco Mascari, a 17-year-old Princess Grace Academy student, has taken out the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2020 for best overall dancer, as well as the top spot for contemporary interpretation.
Buhurt Prime, the final tournament of the Historical Medieval Battle season, comes to the Bit Top in Fontvieille to determine which team is the best of the best.
Isabelle Berro-Amadeï has presented His Majesty the King of the Belgians with her credentials accrediting her as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Monaco.