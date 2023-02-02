Donatas Motiejunas shines in Roca Team victory

AS Monaco Basketball breached the 100-point mark for the second consecutive Euroleague game as they eased past Alba Berlin (84-102) on Wednesday to keep pace with the front-runners and land another impressive Roca Team victory.

A dominant second-quarter performance from the Roca Team ultimately decided the game in favour of Sasa Obradovic’s side. The Serbian manager, who was returning to the club for whom he once played and managed, could count on an imperious Donatas Motiejunas on the night (22 points) to ensure another offensive display from his team.

18 of Motiejunas’ points came in the first-half, with the Lithuanian consistently finding the space within the key to exact maximum damage. Elie Okobo (12 points) and Mike James (13 points) shared the creative burden, registering six assists apiece, as Monaco cut through the Alba Berlin defence like a knife through butter.

Their dominance continued into the second half, as their lead was managed and maintained with Alba never coming within striking distance. Finishing on 102 points, the Roca Team breached the 100-point mark for the second time in the Euroleague in under a week after pulling off the feat against Milan last Friday.

The win is crucial, not only to keep up with the Euroleague leaders, who remain just one win in front, but also to give confidence ahead of the arrival of one of those leaders at the Salle Gaston Médécin on Friday. “It is an important victory that allows us to prepare for Real Madrid’s arrival in the best way possible,” said Monaco’s Jordan Loyd.

