Don’t let gastro get you

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_30689" align="alignnone" width="987"]Photo: Facebook Startup Weekend Monaco[/caption] Organised by the Junior Chamber International, from April 27 to 29, the fifth edition of Startup Weekend Monaco promises to be more memorable than ever. Over just three days and two nights, competitors will rise to the challenge of breaking out of their comfort zone to turn an innovative idea into a promising start-up. For Christelle Lefebvre, the founder of Yakila, the 54 hours of the Startup Weekend allowed her to realise what she could do: “Last year, I came out of curiosity and to answer certain questions. I was scared to pitch my project, thinking it was not good enough. But after that, everything changed for me. This was the trigger to turn my idea into a concrete project.” Yakila allows you to combine the advantages of a web portal with those of a mobile application so you can go to a cultural outing with people who share your tastes and interests for the same event. [caption id="attachment_30688" align="alignnone" width="995"]Wake-up activities. Photo: Facebook Startup Weekend Monaco[/caption] This year again over 54 hours, 90 participants will be challenged to create their own startup. In total immersion for three days in the offices of MonacoTech in Fontvieille these aspiring entrepreneurs will be followed and coached by a number of mentors. This event allows the most innovative ideas to take shape, but it also pushes creators with very diverse profiles to exchange ideas with each other and meet investors, co-founders and sponsors. Starting on Friday, April 27, participants will have to present their concept in one minute and then receive the most support and be part of the 10 selected projects. Teams will then be trained to transform this idea into a startup and, hopefully, receive the recognition of the jury on the final day. During these three days of competition, a number of energetic activities will be held to motivate and support those involved, including a visited by the President of the National Council, Stéphane Valeri. Finally, on Sunday, April 29, the projects will be presented formally to the members of the jury who will choose the three winners of the 2018 edition.https://monacolife.net/creativity-replaces-fatigue-during-startup-weekend/