Double launch for Energy Transition Mission

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_24447" align="alignnone" width="640"]Prince Albert with the Aux Coeurs des Mots team. Photo: Alberto Colman[/caption] A very moving award ceremony of the second edition of the "Heart of Words" contest took place on October 20 at the Monte Carlo Technical and Hospitality School in the presence of Prince Albert, who presented the prizes to the winners. The event was attended by important personalities, including Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior; Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education, Youth and Sports; HE Marine de Carné de Trécesson, Ambassador of France to Monaco; Nicole Barbin, President of Women World Leaders; and among others, the members of the Jury, the government, the diplomatic and consular corps, as well as partners in the Hearts of Words, and personalities from business sports, and culture. [caption id="attachment_24454" align="alignnone" width="640"]Prince Albert. Photo: Valentina de Gaspari[/caption] Prince Albert took the floor to confirm the importance he attaches to this initiative, which takes a real look at respect for human and women's rights and gender equality. The Prince emphasised that Heart of Words grew up with its own identity, and is now ready to stand on its own, and become independent to expand its horizons around the world. Prince Albert did the honour of presenting the prizes to the winners, accompanied by Fawzia Zouari, President of the Jury, and Hilde Haneuse Heye, Founder and President of Aux Cœurs des Mots. Young high school students have succeeded in highlighting women who have made a significant impact and who are able to meet challenges in a difficult context. The young people emphasised the role and work of women who had validated their central place in society, eradicating discrimination and advancing the principles of gender equality. [gallery td_select_gallery_slide="slide" size="large" ids="24450,24452,24449,24448,24451,24455,24456,24453"] Twenty-six schools on four continents took part in the Heart of Words Competition, which is in the French language. The winners of the second edition were: 1st: Bessi Kama "The jump of hope", Coastal College, Lomé, Togo. 2nd: Christine Ntahe "Mother Sunday", High School of the Holy Spirit, Bujumbura, Burundi. 3rd: Zahra Rahimi "Zahra so well known, so little known", Shahid Mahdavi School, Tehran, Iran and Sidonie Amoussou "A life a fight for a young freedman", La Rosette School Complex, Porto-Novo, Benin (Ex-aequo). 4th: Nada Moghaizel-Nasr "An exceptional activist", French Holy Family School, Jounieh, Lebanon. The Jury's Coup de Coeur went to Djoher Amhis "The Guardian of the Temple", Alexandre Dumas International High School, Algiers, Algeria, and Marina Gahama "A grain of sand", Maurice College, Nice, France, received Special Mention.https://monacolife.net/she-can-he-can-to-celebrate-international-day-of-the-girl/