Weather
17 ° C
17°C
11°C
Light Cloud
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

7 Covid cases 26 Apr, 7 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 36 home monitored, 2,334 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated

Drama and excitement at Historic Grand Prix

Drama and excitement at Historic Grand Prix

By Stephanie Horsman - April 26, 2021

The Historic Grand Prix of Monaco was an enormous success on the weekend, despite fears that the health crisis would dampen spirits.

The 2021 Historic Grand Prix was dazzling from start to finish with beautiful cars, exciting races, and even a dramatic crash. The event saw a hundred cars compete in seven races, broken down by age of the vehicles.

Race A, featuring pre-war cars, was Patrick Blakeney-Edwards’ for the taking, until his 1935 Frazer Nash ran into technical problems, leaving the door open for Christian Traber in his sky-blue Talbot-Lago. Ewan Sergison took the bronze.

For Race B, with cars dating from post-war to 1961, the winner was Spaniard Guillermo Fierro-Eleta in his Maserati 250 F, which incidentally raced in the Monaco Grand Prix in the 1950’s, followed by Max Smith-Hilliard in his Lotus 16. Third place went to Alex Birkenstock in his Ferrari 246.

Next up were those in Race C, featuring front engine race cars from 1952 to 1957, it was again Fierro-Eleta in a Maserati 330S who won top spot on the podium, followed by the Jaguar D type driven by Niklas Halusa and Nicholas Bert in a Jaguar C type.

Race D saw Grand Prix F1 cars from 1961 to 1965. Lotus reigned as Mark Shaw took the gold in his Lotus 21. Nick Taylor came in second in a Lotus 18, followed by Lotus again, this time a Lotus 24, driven by Stephan Jobstl.

In Race E, three litre Grand Prix F1 cars from 1966 to 1972 took to the course. Michael Lyons came first in his Surtees TS9, followed by the McLaren M19A driven by Stuart Hall and Jamie Constable in a Brabham BT37.

Race F, a race with Grand Prix F1 cars from 1973 to 1976, saw a bit of drama as a crash shuffled the winners around. Despite being in the lead most of the race, Jean Alesi and his Ferrari 312B3 were taken out with only three laps to go as three-time Le Mans winner Marco Werner in a Lotus 77 clipped him, sending him into the barriers. This accident cost Alesi the race, but also penalised Werner, who instead of the top spot, landed in third place. This gave Michael Lyons his second victory in his McLaren M26 with Julien Andlauer and his March 761 in second.

Photo of Prince Albert during the Historic Grand Prix of Monaco 2021, by ACM

Finally, Race G featuring Grand Prix F1 cars from 1977 to 1980 saw Michael Lyons pull a hat trick, winning three for three on the day. In this race he drove his Hesketh 308E to victory, with Mike Cantillon in second driving a Tyrell O1O. Matteo Ferrer-Aza rounded out the podium in his Ligier JS11/15.

Prince Albert II got in on the fun on Saturday when he was spotted in the paddock just prior to the Race E qualifiers. There he spoke to several drivers, including René Arnoux, Jean Alesi and Monegasque driver Frédéric Lajoux.

 

Photo by Olivier Caenen / Stephane Demard / ACM

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous article“We are a very strong team”
Next articleMonaco takes position at UN Women

Editors pics

April 27, 2021 | Local News

Anyone for chess?

It’s hard to miss, the giant black and white chess board that has been installed in the heart of Monaco at Casino Square. So, who put it there, and why?

0
April 26, 2021 | Local News

Drama and excitement at Historic Grand Prix

The Historic Grand Prix of Monaco was an enormous success on the weekend, despite fears that the health crisis would dampen spirits.

0
April 24, 2021 | Local News

Interview: Award winning actress, screenwriter and producer Kelly O’Sullivan

In this month’s exclusive interview by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, we catch up with Kelly O’Sullivan who wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed film Saint Frances.

0
April 21, 2021 | Local News

The ‘blossoming’ Metropole Hotel

The Metropole Hotel has swung open its doors in spectacular style with a picture-perfect floral installation that immerses guests in the vibrance and beauty of spring.

0

daily

April 27, 2021 | Local News

Fine dining in space

Stephanie Horsman

When French astronaut Thomas Pesquet joined International Space Station crew last week, he took with him gastronomic meals created by the chefs of the Ducasse Council.

0
April 27, 2021 | Local News

Who won the World E-Bike Series in Monaco?

Stephanie Horsman

The World E-Bike Series Monaco had their first race in the first round of the E-Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup on Saturday, with 46 riders and a generous donation to charity.

0
April 27, 2021 | Local News

New head of Education Department

Stephanie Horsman

Isabelle Bonnal has been appointed the new Commissioner General for the Department of National Education, Youth and Sport in Monaco.

0
April 27, 2021 | Local News

HPV: boys need vaccinating too

Cassandra Tanti

Health authorities in Monaco are encouraging young boys to take advantage of the free HPV vaccination and help limit the risk of cervical cancer in women.

0
MORE STORIES

Falcao credited with Mbappe’s decision to stay

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_19572" align="alignnone" width="960"]Mpabbe with Falcao. Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Mpabbe with Falcao. Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] One of the reasons teenage striker Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at AS Monaco for one more season is 31-year-old Colombian star Radamel Falcao, according to reports in the sporting press. Among the top European clubs bidding for the 18-year-old have been Arsenal and Real Madrid, but Mbappe appears to be happier to stay in Monaco with Falcao as his mentor. Falcao scored 30 goals for Monaco during the past season, having found his form again after a disastrous spell at Manchester United and Chelsea. Both men are considered to be among the top 10 strikers in European football and are credited with being decisive factors in Monaco winning the French Ligue championship.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=18520  

Fri. Nov 10 – Concert by Santa...

Local News Staff Writer -
Friday 10 November, 7 pm, Monaco Multimedia Library – Louis Notari Library Concert by Santa Cruz (folk rock) Information: +377 93 15 29 40