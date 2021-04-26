Drama and excitement at Historic Grand Prix

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_19572" align="alignnone" width="960"]Mpabbe with Falcao. Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] One of the reasons teenage striker Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at AS Monaco for one more season is 31-year-old Colombian star Radamel Falcao, according to reports in the sporting press. Among the top European clubs bidding for the 18-year-old have been Arsenal and Real Madrid, but Mbappe appears to be happier to stay in Monaco with Falcao as his mentor. Falcao scored 30 goals for Monaco during the past season, having found his form again after a disastrous spell at Manchester United and Chelsea. Both men are considered to be among the top 10 strikers in European football and are credited with being decisive factors in Monaco winning the French Ligue championship.