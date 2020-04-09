Drone keeps an eye on streets of Monaco

Friday, April 10, 2020
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 81 in Monaco: 4 cured, 10 hospitalised, 5 in ICU
As lockdown continues, the fire brigade of Monaco is taking additional steps to ensure the rules of confinement are respected, notably by integrating a drone as part of its public safety repertoire.
The Assembly has unanimously re-elected Stéphane Valeri as President of the National Council, with Brigitte Boccone-Pagès remaining as Vice-President.
Two Monaco-based companies are doing their bit to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The National Council opened its spring session on Monday evening with an agenda wholly focussed on the coronavirus crisis.