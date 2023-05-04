Drought: “State of natural disaster” declared in 150 Riviera towns

47 towns in the Alpes-Maritimes and 103 more in the Var have been declared as “natural disaster” areas by the French government due to the extent damages incurred by the extreme drought in 2022.

The drought conditions in the region are wreaking havoc on more than just crops. The severity of the situation has also caused problems in people’s homes and properties in the forms of massive fissures, landslides and cracks in homes caused by earth movements brought on by the intense drought of last year.

This has left homeowners in a state of flux with regard to making insurance claims. Many insurance providers will cover a government-declared natural disaster, but the state must first put out a decree declaring such a situation exists.

This is precisely what has now occurred for some 47 towns in the Alpes-Maritimes and 103 in the Var. The list of places recognised as being in a “state of natural disaster” was published in the Official Journal on 3rd May.

But this list of municipalities is not the end. Another is expected in the coming weeks, adding several more towns, including Nice, that were excluded in this round.

Those that feature in the first list have 30 days to submit a claim with their insurers. Dates for any damage incurred are specific to each location, so make sure to check carefully before formally declaring.

Photo source: Lisa Dubois for Unsplash