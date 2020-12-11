Drug swabs used by Monaco police

Friday, December 11, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2 new Covid cases on 10 Dec. brings total to 657: 7 hospitalised, 2 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 25 home monitored, 591 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo source: Pixabay
Monaco police now have a new tool in their arsenal against driving whilst under the influence - new saliva swabs that can be used to detect the presence of a variety of drugs.
The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation has donated €50,000 worth of vouchers to the Princess Grace Hospital staff.
Research at the Scientific Centre of Monaco into pediatric cancers has received a major boost thanks to a 100,000€ donation from the Flavien Foundation.
Monaco’s new Events and Environment Preservation police division promises to modernise the force through more foresight and greater cross-functionality between departments.