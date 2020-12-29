Weather
2 ° C
2°C
Tuesday, December 29, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

4 new Covid cases on 28 Dec. brings total to 803: 8 hospitalised, 4 resident + 1 resident in ICU, 53 home monitored, 686 recoveries, 3 deaths

Ducruet wants to raise bar for Nottingham

Ducruet wants to raise bar for Nottingham

By Cassandra Tanti - December 29, 2020

Louis Ducruet’s big move from Monaco to Nottingham Forest this past summer was not a straight path. It came only after a phone call from technical director François Modesto turned his head and sealed the deal.

As the son of Princess Stephanie and nephew to Prince Albert II, Louis Ducruet was always going to have a fair share of life choices. His passion lay in football, and for five years he worked his way through the ranks at his home club in Monaco learning the ropes and making good use of his time.

This past summer, the 28-year-old decided it was time to spread his wings farther afield and he put out feelers. Several teams came back to him, but none were great fits until a phone call from Nottingham Forest’s technical director François Modesto changed all that.

“Our first contacts date back to mid-June,’ Ducruet told L’Equipe in a recent interview. “I had hinted that I would not extend at AS Monaco. The negotiations did not go as I wanted. I also wanted to see something else. François Modesto got in touch with me. He occupies the sports management between Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos, which are owned by the same shareholder. François was the main intermediary. With just one phone call he convinced me.”

This started the young Ducruet on a new path as Nottingham Forest’s new advisor for international projects, citing the team’s history and working in the United Kingdom as primary reasons. He will also be working with Greek Super League team Olympiacos overseeing business.

Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest are owned by the same major shareholder, Evangelos Marinakis, making the dual roles a sensible choice.

Modesto and Ducruet already have a relationship that started back when Modesto played for AS Monaco and became stronger when he took on a behind the scenes role with the team. This link helped make the decision easier for Ducruet, who turned down offers from other European clubs in the process.

“I have had them in Belgium, Switzerland, and even in France. But I looked for real professional progression while wanting to continue learning in a great football country like England,” he said. “Nottingham Forest remains a historic club even though it is in the Championship. They won two European Cups and were English Champion. Next to it is Olympiacos, which also opens up other discoveries for me. It’s a huge learning opportunity.”

The rather nebulous sounding title, advisor for international projects, is designed to be just that. It gives Ducruet the chance to have fingers in several pies including recruitment, commercial aspects and marketing.

Despite the change of job, he will still officially be residing in Monaco due to protocol and personal reasons but will be in Nottingham for one week rounds where he expects to be available for “at least two games from the first team and one from the reserve.

 

Photo source: Nottingham Forest football club

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleEstrosi wants Monaco to close its borders
Next articleBallets de Monte Carlo takes digital to next level

Editors pics

December 27, 2020 | Local News

Christmas at the Palace

Princess Charlene has spread a little virtual Christmas cheer, sharing hilarious snaps of Prince Albert getting in the festive spirit - a playful contrast to the Palace's holiday family portrait.

0
December 22, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Gallerist Adriano Ribolzi

From establishing Monaco’s first international gallery to the “golden era” of the 70s and 80s, Adriano Ribolzi shares his story with Monaco Life on the 100th anniversary of Maison Ribolzi.

0
December 18, 2020 | Culture

Exclusive: Inside Prince Albert’s extravagant fundraising gala

Monaco Life goes behind the scenes of the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health to discover what it takes to put together the largest, most spectacular fundraising event in the Principality.

0
December 16, 2020 | Local News

Prince boosts emissions target by 5%

Monaco has just upped the ante in the fight against global warming, with Prince Albert raising the Principality’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 55% come the year 2030.  

0

daily

December 29, 2020 | Local News

Prince continues to rally behind storm victims

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert has returned to the region ravaged by Storm Alex in October to show his continued support and handover some much needed equipment for rebuilding efforts.

0
December 29, 2020 | Local News

What is Monaco’s environmental action plan?

Stephanie Horsman

Environment Minister Marie-Pierre Gramaglia has spoken candidly about the Principality’s past, continuing and future roles in the fight against climate change.

0
December 29, 2020 | Local News

Ballets de Monte Carlo takes digital to next level

Stephanie Horsman

Former dancers from the Ballets de Monte-Carlo have created a world first: an on-demand video platform allowing audiences to get up close and personal with dancers and their shows.

0
December 29, 2020 | Local News

Ducruet wants to raise bar for Nottingham

Cassandra Tanti

Louis Ducruet’s big move from Monaco to Nottingham Forest was not a straight path. It came only after a call from François Modesto turned his head and sealed the deal.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco welcomes UAE trade visit

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_18964" align="alignleft" width="199"]Sultan Bin Saeed AlMansoori at Summit on the Global Agenda 2011. Photo:World Economic Forum/Norbert Schiller Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori at Summit on the Global Agenda 2011. Photo:World Economic Forum/Norbert Schiller[/caption] An important business delegation from the United Arab Emirates will be in Monaco from July 3. Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri will head a 20-member trade delegation from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which will also visit France and Italy. In Monaco, the delegates will meet with their peers at the Monaco Economic Board, the Monaco Government Tourist Authority and Expo Monaco. In Nice, the delegation will participate in the Innovative City 2017 Conference and hold talks with representatives of the public sector on the Riviera. In addition, a roundtable session will be held during the delegation's visit to Genoa, Italy, with the leader of the Region of Liguria, Giovani Toti, where opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation will be discussed. The delegates will also pay a visit to the Italian Institute of Technology as well as the Science and Technology Park.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=18675

 

Environmental concerns to the fore

Local News Staff Writer -
Nettoyage-du-Tombant-par-methode-d-aspiration-Zone-avant-aspiration_900x900 The sea reclamation project at Portier continues in its early stages with further moves to protect the environment and the local habitat. While the first transportation and transplanting of protected species took place up until April, work continues to move any polluted materials to the Envisan treatment centre in Seyne-sur-Mer. Other unpolluted sediments are being moved into Monaco's territorial waters. "From the point of view of the marine environment, sediment dredging is a delicate operation,” said Jean-Luc Nguyen, Director of Urbanisation at Sea. He added that the resulting sedimentation must be closely monitored. A few days ago, the work was not progressing satisfactorily, and dredging was temporarily stopped on the Fairmont side. On Wednesday, August 9, the current changed and sediment was carried beyond the dredging zone, forcing a temporary halt in work. The project continues with extreme sensitivity for the environment. Complete cleaning will be carried out once the marine infrastructure is completed.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=20012