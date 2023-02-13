E-Prix racing: MSG progress unrewarded in India

Maserati Monaco Sports Group Racing made significant advances during the Indian E-Prix in Hyderabad, but their work was undone in the race and the Monegasque brand came away with a solitary point.

Maserati Monaco Sports Group Racing (MSG) have struggled to recreate last season’s form. The Monégasque team finished the Gen2 era as a serious title challenger, but at the dawn of this new era, they have slipped back into the lower mid-table.

After three disappointing races, the team headed to Hyderabad, India with just two points to their name, and although only a further point was added to their tally on Saturday, there is now reason for optimism.

Both Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther enjoyed strong qualifying sessions, finishing seventh and fifth respectively. It was clear that there was pace in the car, pace that was ultimately under-utilised in the main race.

Both cars endured a difficult start. Mortara made contact with Nick Cassidy early on, forcing the Swiss driver to pit and rejoin in 22nd, whilst a failed attack mode activation for Günther and subsequent pitstop saw the German fall to 16th.

A late safety car gave both cars hope of scoring a point, and Mortara made the most of the chance, finishing 11th before being promoted to tenth following a penalty for Sebastien Buemi. Günther finished 13th.

“This weekend has been positive but challenging, but we’ve shown a clear step forward in speed. Unfortunately, luck wasn’t on our side in the race today. Although we’ve unlocked more pace, we need to keep following our processes so we can continue to find more performance,” said team principal James Rossiter post-race.

The grid next heads to South Africa for the inaugural Cape Town E-Prix later this month, with further MSG progress a must if the Monaco-based team have intentions of fighting right at the front.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Maserati MSG Racing