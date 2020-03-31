fbpx
Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Three new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Monaco on Monday 30th March, bringing the total number of recorded infections to 49

€280 million to cover Monaco’s workers

€280 million to cover Monaco’s workers

By Cassandra Tanti - March 31, 2020

The Prince’s government has announced another raft of economic measures to support employees impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

To date, 21,650 employees have been placed in temporary total unemployment. Between 2,000 and 2,500 self-employed workers are left without income.

“Faced with this exceptional situation, the Monegasque authorities are deploying an arsenal of support measures,” said the government in a videoconference press briefing on Tuesday night.

Use of CTTR (Reinforced temporary total unemployment)

This system, designed to protect employees – 75% of whom live outside the Principality – was, according to the government, requested by 2,625 employers and concerns 21,650 employees, or 40% of Monegasque employees. The State already has a system of reimbursing employers up to 80.6% of the net salary of each employee. The cost of the measure: €50 million per month.

Boost to low wages

For employees who earn up to €1,800 a month, they will now receive 100%, not the previous 80%, of their salary. Up to 9,000 people will benefit from this measure at a cost of €1.6 million per month.

‘Extraordinary Minimum Income’ for the self-employed

Self-employed workers in the Principality will be able to claim an ‘extraordinary minimum income’ fixed at € 1,800 per month, allocated by the General Treasury of Finances. Cost of the measure: €3 million per month (based on an estimate of 2,000 to 2,500 applicants).

Temporary workers

6,000 temporary workers have been hit hard by the crisis as they are not eligible for the CTTR, says the government. As a relief, the State will make advance payments to temporary work agencies for the payment of holidays due.

Exemption from commercial rents

Regarding State-owned premises, March rents will be reimbursed. Rent for the next three months will be fully exempt.

Regarding private commercial rents, “the State has decided to intervene with various owners to make them aware of this crisis situation,” is all the government would reveal.

Cash for very small businesses

As the State cannot provide cash directly, it will immediately inject €50 million for small businesses via banking establishments. Entrepreneurs will be able to benefit from a sum of up to € 50,000 to pay, in particular, the wages or rent which constitute their main fixed costs. These amounts loaned by the banks are guaranteed by the State. This means that in the event of default by the borrower, the government will reimburse the bank. For the bank, the risk is therefore zero.

No social security contributions on salary supplements

Employers who would like, as part of a CTTR procedure, to pay the additional 20% of their employees’ wages so that they receive a 100% amount will be exempt from social charges on this additional part.

Teleworking now compulsory when possible

There are currently 993 companies in the Principality which have adopted teleworking, concerning 10,381 employees compared to 1,300 before the Covid-19 crisis. “Teleworking is becoming the norm, it is made compulsory whenever possible. This means that each refusal must now be clearly justified.”

Prohibition on dismissals during the health crisis

The Princely Government, in agreement with the National Council, has taken a decision to make any dismissal impossible except in the event of proven gross negligence.

On Wednesday 1st April, the costing of these economic measures will be examined by the government, before being presented to the National Council in an exceptionally amended draft budget.

“The amount of these additional expenses is estimated for the coming quarter at €280 million, to which must be added a drop in expected revenue of around €180 million,” concluded the government.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCouncil proposes raft of measures for Covid-19 crisis

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

March 31, 2020 | Business & Finance

New division to help businesses

Stephanie Horsman

The government has created a ‘Covid-19 Businesses Unit’ to help companies affected by the health crisis, as well as a general information web page in English for citizens of the Principality. 

0
March 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Trader’s union wants blanket rental relief

Cassandra Tanti

The president of Monaco’s Trader’s Union is calling on the government to step in amid complaints that private owners are not offering rental relief for small businesses in the Principality.

0
March 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Salaried employees up 2.9% in 2019

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s private sector saw a 2.9% rise last year in workers holding full time contracts over the year before.

0
March 26, 2020 | Business & Finance

Only two hotels remain open

Cassandra Tanti

SBM has closed all of its hotels in Monaco except the Hôtel de Paris and the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, accommodating long-term guests and those who are unable to return home.

0
MORE STORIES

Digital documents have equal status

Since December 2019, digital and paper documents have had the same legal value under a new law. The government is now using this law to entice businesses and stimulate economic activity.

Fully 5G connected

The Principality of Monaco is now completely connected to 5G, making it the first in the world to achieve total coverage with the high speed technology.