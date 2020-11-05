Weather
18 new cases of Covid-19 on 5 Nov. brings total to 430: 8 hospitalised - 4 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 96 home monitored, 318 healed, 1 resident death

€5 entry to all things cultural in Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - November 5, 2020

For the entire month of November, the public will be able to enjoy shows and events in Monaco at seriously reduced rates as part of a new ‘Culture and You in Monaco’ initiative.

In an effort to get people out and enjoying all the cultural aspects that the Principality has to offer, the Department of Cultural Affairs has launched ‘Culture and You in Monaco’.

Working in collaboration with the Grimaldi Forum, the Monte-Carlo Opera, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Monte-Carlo Ballets, the Princess Grace Theatre, the Audio-Visual Institute of Monaco and the museums of the Principality, the entire month of November is dedicated to a series of performances for a single price of €5 for entry, as well as free entry to museums and exhibition halls.

To stay in compliance with health regulations and curfew times, showtimes have been adjusted to accommodate the rules.

Upcoming events include the Philharmonic Orchestra who will play on 8th November at 6pm at the Auditorium Rainier III, the Audio-Visual Institute screening Fellini’s Roma at the Theatre des Variétes at 7pm on 10th November, and the original theatre production of Speakeasy at 6.30pm on 13th November at the Grimaldi Forum.

Later in the month, the Opera de Monte-Carlo will present Carmen on the 20th November at 6pm and again on the 22nd at 3pm. Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo Princess Grace Dance Academy will perform on the 21st at 2.30pm and 6.30pm at the Theatre des Variétés, and the musical spectacle Une des dernières soirées de Carnaval (The last days of Carnival) comes to the Grimaldi Forum at 6.30pm on the 27th. The Philharmonic Orchestra rounds out the programme with two shows at the Auditorium Rainier III on 28th and 29th November, both at 6pm.

The museums have plenty to see as well. Villa Sauber is hosting the exhibit Artifices Instables every day from 10am to 6pm, the Prehistoric Museum has the exhibition Monarchéo every day from 9am to 6pm, and the Salle d’exposition du Quai Antoine 1er presents Charles Fréger, Portraits Filmés – Monaco every Tuesday through Sunday from 1pm to 7pm for the month.

Reservation of shows can be made on www.montecarloticket.com or directly from the organizers on www.balletsdemontecarlo.com, www.grimaldiforum.com, www.institut-audiovisuel.com, www.opmc.mc,  and www.tpg.mc

 

 

