Early pollen alert

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Tests confirm that two patients admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital are not infected with the coronavirus
The mild winter has triggered a particularly early pollen season and several French departments, including the Alpes-Maritimes, are on high alert.
The CSM has announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art microscope that allows researchers to study cancer cells to better assist in finding cures.
Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.
We take a closer look at the superyacht concept that is making headlines across the globe: the hydrogen-powered Aqua.