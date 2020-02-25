Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
14 ° C
19 °
9 °
71%
2.6kmh
67%
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Tests confirm that two patients admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital are not infected with the coronavirus

Early pollen alert

Early pollen alert

By Stephanie Horsman - February 25, 2020

The mild winter has triggered a particularly early pollen season and several French departments, including the Alpes-Maritimes, are on high alert.

The National Aerobiological Surveillance Network (RNSA) has warned the public of excessively heavy pollen lasting from late winter into spring this year, creating a nightmare for allergy sufferers.

Along with the usual mimosa that typically comes to the region in February, this year the cypress will come early putting most of southern France on either alert or red alert. The Alpes-Maritimes is currently facing an alert situation, though this could change at any time for better or worse.

Experts forecast the high levels of cypress pollens will last for at least another month in the Mediterranean followed by the usual spring cocktail of grasses and flowers that accompany the warmer weather. They also believe that the early arrival of these pollens will likely become our norm as climate change continues to affect the planet. 

Those with serious allergies should avoid heavy outdoor exercise, dry clothing indoors, avoid driving with windows down and only air homes in the morning or evening when pollen is at its lowest levels to lessen the risk of reaction.

Some of the most common symptoms of allergies include itchy, watery eyes, runny or congested nose, cough, sneezing, conjunctivitis and rhinitis.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCoronavirus latest
Next articleDiva on Detour at Monte-Carlo Opera

Editors pics

December 23, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Festive cocktails

Here are our top festive cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests - tried, tested and perfectly balanced. Make yours the best festive party this year!

0
December 3, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Digital health records soon available in Principality

Patients in Monaco will soon benefit from having their medical history stored in e-health records. EHRs, as they are otherwise known, are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorised users.  The Government of Monaco and the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health recently met in Paris at the Delegation for European and International […]

0
November 29, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

0
September 25, 2019 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS series: Opulence’s growing conscious

Hydroponic gardens, tennis courts and luxury dog homes are all features that superyacht designer, Dickie Bannenberg, has been asked to incorporate into his designs. “It’s a crowded market. Middle-of-the-road design is not going to shine,” Bannenberg says. But along with jacuzzis and recording studios, today’s designers are now also being tasked with developing laboratories, specialist […]

0

daily

February 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Early pollen alert

Stephanie Horsman

The mild winter has triggered a particularly early pollen season and several French departments, including the Alpes-Maritimes, are on high alert.

0
February 20, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Cancer research boost thanks to new microscope

Stephanie Horsman

The CSM has announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art microscope that allows researchers to study cancer cells to better assist in finding cures.

0
February 13, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Moët Hennessy goes ‘green’

Stephanie Horsman

Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.

0
February 12, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Aqua is still on the market

Cassandra Tanti

We take a closer look at the superyacht concept that is making headlines across the globe: the hydrogen-powered Aqua.

0
MORE STORIES

MYS series: New Hampshire, for sale by...

Lifestyle & Wellbeing Cassandra Tanti -
Featuring at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show will be the 62 metre Feadship superyacht New Hampshire, which has recently undergone a complete upgrade. Delivered in 2005 and built in steel and aluminium, the yacht has been designed by De Voogt and, since her 2016 sale, has undergone nearly €8 million of upgrades. Custom furnishings have been styled by Pannagan Designs, while mahogany panelling creates a warm and welcoming space inside and out. Six large suits can accommodate up to nine guests comfortably, and each has their own en suite for complete privacy as well as superking beds. The owner’s suit is located forward on the main deck and is decorated in classic dark mahogany wood panelling with modern features. It boasts a superking bed, two dressing rooms, and spacious bathroom with a his-and-hers shower and underfloor heating. On the sun deck, guests can enjoy a sunbathing area with loungers and a hot tub with encircling bar. Below, on the upper deck, there is an alfresco dining area for up to 12 guests. New Hampshire is for sale by Cecil Wright & Partners at the Monaco Yacht Show for €39,950,000.  

Bring balance to your life

Monte-Carlo’s first ever two-day wellness festival will be taking place this July. Focusing on the elements fire, earth, air and water, the event aims to balance the mind, body and connection to the planet.