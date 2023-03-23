Easter fun in Monaco: eggs, events and the ecology!

The Monaco Mairie is putting on some super Easter-themed events that will not only keep kids entertained, but also teach them some environmentally friendly ways to celebrate. Hop on for the fun!

Ahh, Easter. The holiday that heralds in the spring and fills children’s minds with the wonder of what delicious and beautifully crafted treats the Easter Bunny will bring.

Every year, the Monaco Mairie gets into the spirit by putting on a series of eggs-cellent workshops and events for kids, giving them a chance to show their creative sides and perhaps learn a thing or two in the process.

This year, the townhall will be hosting three different activities, starting on Wednesday 5th April at 3pm at A Fàbrica in the Princess Antoinette Park, when kids aged six to 10 will be invited to come and make a rabbit. Not just any old bunny, mind, but one fashioned from cardboard and recycled plants, giving it a very modern eco twist. The workshop is being run in collaboration with Les Petits Ecoliers de Monaco. To book a spot, call +377 93 15 29 33.

The Botanical Centre is also getting in on the game and has organised a “plant hunt” on Saturday 8th April for children between the ages of three and 12 who are residents or who attend school in the Principality. The one-hour game will take place in the greenhouses of the Centre, and three time slots are available: 9.30am, 10.30am and 11.30am. For reservations, ring +377 93 15 29 80 or drop an email to jardin-exotique@mairie.mc and let them know which time suits.

Last but not least, Monaco’s Entertainment Service, in collaboration with the association La Boîte de Jeux, is putting on a big Easter egg hunt at the Princess Antoinette Park on Sunday 9th April between 2pm and 5.30pm. The afternoon will be filled with workshops and games for Monegasque children and residents from the age of six and up. To book a space for one of the games or for more information, click here.

On a side note, the Easter Bunny will hop his way into the Condamine Market on Saturday 8th April from 10am, handing out chocolate eggs to those who ask.

These egg-stra special events only happen at Easter, so don’t miss out on the fun!

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.

Photo source: Gabe Pierce for Unsplash