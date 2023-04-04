Easter weather forecast: Monaco and French Riviera hit with cold snap

After an unnaturally warm start to the year, the mercury is falling to cooler temperatures over the next week, while some much-needed rain is also forecast for Monaco and the French Riviera.

Barely any rain has fallen on France and Monaco since the start of 2023, leading to a range of emergency water measures being put into place.

Thankfully, Météo France is forecasting a change in conditions, including a drop in temperature and rainfall.

A cold-front is expected to bring maximum temperatures of around 14-15°C over the next few days, and deliver some much-needed rain from Tuesday afternoon, with showers forecast to continue through to Saturday 8thApril.

By Easter Sunday, however, the showers are expected to pass, leaving clear sunny skies for the long weekend.

The mercury is then set to rise the following week up to 17-18°C, before more showers arrive on Monday 17th April.

Photo by Monaco Life