EasyJet to restart UK-Nice flights in June

Thursday, May 21, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 18th May brings confirmed number to 97: 87 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
EasyJet is to resume flights between the UK and Nice from 15th June with increased safety measures on board including mandatory wearing of face masks. It will be the first time the airline has taken to the skies since grounding its entire fleet on 30th March.
The airline says there is sufficient customer demand to restart domestic routes in the UK and France. Further routes will be added in the following weeks, as and when passenger demand rises and lockdown measures ease further across Europe.
The airline will resume flights from its main airports in the UK, including London Gatwick, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Belfast International. It will also begin flying again from cities in France, including Nice , Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Lyon, as well as Geneva in Switzerland, Lisbon and Porto in Portugal, and Barcelona in Spain.
The copany will introduce enhanced cleaning and disinfection of its aircraft, make disinfectant wipes and hand sanitiser available on board, and require all passengers and cabin crew, as well as ground crew, to wear masks. There will be no food service onboard, initially.
EasyJet will not, however, block the middle seats in its planes, saying the measures “have been implemented in consultation with aviation authorities” and are in line with government and medical advice.
Irish carrier Ryanair has also announced a resumption of flights, saying it intends to restart 40% of its flights in July, operating almost 1,000 a day, but with only half the number of passengers between July and September than previously forecast.
News of easyJet’s return to the skies comes just days after the Europe-based airline revealed that it had suffered a major cyber attack which captured names, email addresses and travel details of nine million passengers, including 2,200 customers that had their credit card details stolen.
At this stage, there is no evidence of any personal information having been misused, EasyJet saidin a statement.
Photo: Pixabay
The Principality’s employer’s union, the Federation of Monegasque Enterprises, has formally requested the government scrap a ban on dismissals and the obligation to allow employees to telework.
Yachts flying the Monegasque flag have been given official authorisation by maritime decree to travel or stopover in French territorial waters.
For the third consecutive year, World Bee Day has been celebrated across the globe to heighten awareness about these special creatures and the major role they play in the environment.
Silversea Cruises, who is headquartered in Monaco, is preparing to take delivery of new ship Silver Origin following enormous resilience and determination from Dutch shipyard De Hoop.