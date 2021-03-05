EC investigating airline reimbursement policies

Saturday, March 6, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
16 Covid cases 4 Mar, 28 hospitalised, 8 in ICU, 121 home monitored, 1,770 recoveries, 26 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 8,200 people vaccinated
Photo by Pascal Meier on Unsplash
After five months of negotiation, Société des Bains de Mer, Monaco’s largest employer, has reached an agreement that will result in over 200 voluntary retirements and four forced retirements.
The European Commission has launched a preliminary inquiry into airlines after complaints by consumers that pandemic-related reimbursements are difficult to obtain.
The public is invited to bid on vehicles that have been seized or reformed by the government with acceptable offers starting from €30 for cars and €15 for motorbikes.
Prince Albert has delivered the keynote address at this year’s World Ocean Summit, saying there are few issues as urgent and close to us as those concerning the ocean.