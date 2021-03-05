EC investigating airline reimbursement policies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXJlRItAzEU As a centre of competitiveness uniting interdependent organisations and companies in the same sector, Monaco Yachting Cluster aims to unite all yachting professionals working in the Monaco marketplace, including representing the sector at international trade shows. At the Dubai International Yacht Show, taking place from February 27 until March 3, the Cluster will showcase Espen Oeino International, Hill Dickinson, the Monaco Economic Board, the Monaco Yacht Club, G-Yachts, Monaco Marine, OnlyYacht and Charter & Charter, all of which are taking an active part in the show. With 300-plus companies operating in its yachting sector, the Principality is world number three after the USA and France in Brokerage and Yacht Management, the Cluster says. All of them recognise that such a significant industry deserves a higher profile both locally and on the international stage. The Cluster, originally an initiative of the Government and its Strategic Council on Attraction, aims to provide a platform for dialogue and a united body to lobby decision-makers; encourage interaction; implement synergies between professionals; and embrace industry-related activities to give fresh impetus to local businesses. The purpose is to keep Monaco as the world’s “Capital of Yachting.” READ ALSO https://monacolife.net/iums-new-masters-in-yachting/