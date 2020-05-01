Weather
20 ° C
20°C
15°C
Sunny Intervals
Friday, May 1, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 58 now cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

ECB ups economic stimulus measures

ECB ups economic stimulus measures

By Cassandra Tanti - May 1, 2020

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.

The main authority that governs banks in the 19 countries who use the euro decided on Thursday 30th April to lower interest rates on loans provided to member state banks. Credit lines were also made available to soften the blow to the economy, which has seen its biggest first quarter contraction since record keeping began in 1995.

These new plans are in addition to the already announced stimulus package that includes €750 billion in bond purchases. The intended effect is to drive down market borrowing rates for governments and companies.

The ECB has also reduced the requirements necessary for bank capital cushions. This allows banks to be freer in lending to outside sources as they are not restricted in order to keep themselves afloat.

The bank is warning that the economy could go down by as much as 12% in 2020, prompting them to state that they are prepared to step in with extra assistance if required.

All eyes are now on Christine Legarde, the ECB’s President, whose missteps in the early days of the epidemic were soon rectified. She initially said that the bank was not involved in capping borrowing costs for indebted governments, words she quickly rescinded and followed up by creating emergency bond purchases during the pandemic that have helped keep borrowing markets fairly stable.

The European Central Bank injected themselves further when first quarter figures showed the economy had contracted by 3.8%. This drop was worse than even the tumble during the recessionary period in 2009.

“Let us understand the whole firepower the ECB has available, which is north of €1 trillion,” said Ms Lagarde. “We will use the full flexibility to deploy this firepower to intervene where we think there is a particular risk of tightening [of financial conditions].”

Despite the massive hit to the economy, unemployment figures have remained remarkably close to pre-health crisis levels. March unemployment sat at 7.4%, whereas it was 7.3% in February. Though these figures are encouraging, they may not be wholly accurate, as the lockdown was only introduced halfway through March.

The French economy has been officially declared in recession. This is marked by two consecutive quarters of contraction. France’s economy dwindled by 5.8%, the most the country has seen since 1949 when records started to be kept.

 

Photo: ECB headquarters, Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleThe imperfect sailor and imperfect activist

Editors pics

May 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

ECB ups economic stimulus measures

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.

0
April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Dr. Kostadin Yanev, creator of Activ5

While the crisis has been catastrophic for the physical fitness industry, it has provided the digital fitness industry with fertile ground to penetrate the market and establish itself as a long-term major player.

0
January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0

daily

May 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

ECB ups economic stimulus measures

Cassandra Tanti

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.

0
April 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Amazon extends warehouse closures

Cassandra Tanti

Amazon announced Monday that they would keep distribution centre doors shut until 5th May after a judge in France rejected their appeal restricting deliveries during the Covid epidemic.

0
April 24, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government outlines plan to de-escalate lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger has revealed more details of the government’s plan for returning life back to “normal” after confinement, including the availability of cheap masks for employers to purchase for their workers.

0
April 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government deficit means belt tightening in 2020

Stephanie Horsman

The vote by the National Council on Wednesday night to amend the 2020 budget includes the “exceptional and historic” step of implementing a deficit - something not seen in the Principality since the financial crisis in 2009.

0
MORE STORIES

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

South of France regains market magnetism

[caption id="attachment_19479" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Enzo Marchetti is an Associate at Enness International Enzo Marchetti is an Associate at Enness International[/caption] Enzo Marchetti, an Associate at Enness International, has commented on the re-emerging attraction of top-end properties in the South of France. “It’s not new to say that France, and especially the French Riviera, is a major hub in the luxury housing market of Europe. “France has just emerged from a challenging five years, with major economic and political problems, but, thanks to recent election results, the time to look ahead has come and the future looks bright.” With extensive tensions and worries in England with Brexit, HNWIs and UHNWIs have an increasingly strong interest in buying in the South of France as the London property market’s future appears less strong over a long-term basis due to diminishing yields and capital growth. “The significant change in the political situation in France has had a resounding impact on the property market, Mr Marchetti stated. “Macron has brought a ‘fresher’ image to the country and residents feel increasingly confident in investing considerably more money in property.” Economically speaking, Mr Marchetti says that France is forecast to enjoy a strong 1.7 percent GDP growth in the coming quarters, which once again shows how the newly-elected president has positively impacted the global country’s situation. “That being said, many European investors do consider France’s future as being the brightest in the EU.” Mr Marchetti, added that from St-Tropez to Cap-Martin, passing by Cannes, St Jean Cap-Ferrat and Monaco, such places have always attracted the ‘super-rich’ and historically low rates have enticed them even more. “In terms of mortgages, France is currently very competitive, structuring them in a way to optimise their wealth tax exposure. Low interest rates mean money is cheap and HNWs will not miss the opportunity to get it if they can. Mr Marchetti stresses that international banks have also lowered their margins to attract further foreign investment and countries such as England are taking advantage of it. “Buying a secondary or tertiary home in the Riviera is not just a very safe way of placing your money, but also a good opportunity to generate income. Taking Cannes as an example, the city offers a full-year event diary attracting celebrities and investors from all over the world. “Incumbent countries such as Russia or the UAE have already settled down in the Riviera, so the million euro questions is, who are going to be the next big buyers of the South of France?  And how are the banks going satisfy their financing needs best?” Enness International is the specialist, high-end lending division of Enness, who last month hosted a party at Thirty Nine that celebrated both the company’s ten-year anniversary and the recent launch of their office in Monaco. Erness caters for clients looking to acquire or refinance overseas property, specifically those located in France, Monaco, The Balearics and Switzerland. (Homepage image: Flickr Michael Gwyther-Jones)

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=18290