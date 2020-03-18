Economic relief proposals for businesses during lockdown

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Prince Albert has announced that the Principality will introduce new containment measures starting at midnight
The government will be closing down all of its construction projects and road works by the weekend, however preparation works for the Monaco Grand Prix will continue.
The government is releasing a purse of €50 million as a counter-guarantee from the state requested by company owners who fear for their survival during the Covid-19 lockdown period.
As school closures force parents to stay home to mind their children, the government has set out to explain how families will be compensated for these unplanned work stoppages.
The Monaco Government has announced that it will release €50 million to counteract the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.