Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Prince Albert has announced that the Principality will introduce new containment measures starting at midnight

Economic relief proposals for businesses during lockdown

Economic relief proposals for businesses during lockdown

By Stephanie Horsman - March 18, 2020

The government is releasing a purse of €50 million as a counter-guarantee from the state requested by company owners who fear for their survival during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The Monegasque authorities have taken swift and decisive action to alleviate additional worry for the businesses of the Principality during the imposed isolation and closures.  

“As we do in health prevention, the Principality applies barrier measures for the economy at the same time as accompanying measures,” said Monaco’s Minister of Finance Jean Castellini in a video press conference on Tuesday. “Our goal is to prevent bankruptcies by relieving the cash flow of troubled businesses. Let’s not doubt that the elected officials will be by our side at the time of this exceptional budgetary entry in the form of a credit opening.”  

This announcement came in addition to the already existing measures of the deferral of VAT payments for two months, simplified facilitation of partial or total temporary unemployment, bank loans or zero-rate loans granted by banks whose interest will be paid by the State and finally the establishment of a guarantee fund for the loans granted, ranging from 65% to 100%.

Mr Castellini also assured businesses their rent will not immediately be due but can be spread over two or more months depending on the situation.

For those with the option, teleworking is being encouraged to keep the wheels of the economy in motion. If this option is rejected by an employee, it must come with a valid justification.

For those who cannot work from home, some are eligible for state funds up to 70% of their per hour salary, even if they are able to work part time. The state welfare benefits do not apply for those who are ill, as they would be paid with sick leave pay, nor for those who are working from home, as they would be collecting a regular pay check.  

For a comprehensive look at all the new measures, visit https://service-public-entreprises.gouv.mc/Aides-et-developpement/Aides/COVID19/Soutien-aux-entrerises-monegasques-impactees or check out the graph below.

 

 

 

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

March 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco shuts down 13 construction sites

Cassandra Tanti

The government will be closing down all of its construction projects and road works by the weekend, however preparation works for the Monaco Grand Prix will continue.  

March 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Economic relief proposals for businesses during lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

The government is releasing a purse of €50 million as a counter-guarantee from the state requested by company owners who fear for their survival during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

March 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

Compensation for childcare during the crisis

Stephanie Horsman

As school closures force parents to stay home to mind their children, the government has set out to explain how families will be compensated for these unplanned work stoppages.

March 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco declares €50 million economic package

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Government has announced that it will release €50 million to counteract the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Assigning blame for Nice attack

France’s minister of the interior has asked the body in charge of investigating police practices to evaluate and report on the security measures in force in Nice on July 14, the day on which 84 people lost their lives in a terror attack. “This administrative enquiry will permit the establishment of the reality of the situation, even in the midst of unnecessary controversies,” the ministry said. Truth and transparency are due to the victims and their families, the ministry added. In the wake of the terror attack, there has been spate of accusations and counter-accusations between local officials and the central government, with each side blaming the other for inadequate security measures that allowed the perpetrator of the attack to gain access to the Promenade des Anglais while at the wheel of a heavy refrigerated truck.    

Markets weekly

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
Increasing hopes of a mini trade-deal between the US and China and receding fears around a no-deal Brexit have helped calm markets lately, but it is to be seen whether they fed into October’s macro data. The eurozone and US publish October’s purchasing managers’ index next week, with hope in both geographies for signs that the decline in manufacturing will stabilise on easing geopolitical risks. Services activity, which was partially affected by manufacturing weakness last month, should also rebound modestly and remain in expansionary territory in both regions. Overall, the outlook for business activity should remain benign in the fourth quarter and we wouldn’t ring the recession bell unless there was a dramatic fall in the PMIs. Improved sentiment should spill over to households. The final University of Michigan Sentiment for October is likely to confirm a trend upward from September, despite slowing payroll growth and the latest round of tariffs on consumer goods. In the eurozone, the focus will be on monetary policy as the European Central Bank (ECB) meets on 24 October, the first monetary policy meeting for the new ECB president, Christine Lagarde. The tone is likely to stay dovish although further easing should be off the table for now. The latest Bloomberg survey points to the ECB maintaining its deposit rate at -0.50%, after it was cut from -0.40% in September. Following the central bank’s decision to reintroduce quantitative easing in November, rate cuts seem less likely without a significant worsening in the bloc’s macroeconomic backdrop (which we don’t see materialising for now) and more clarity on Brexit. Indeed, uncertainty over the UK’s departure from the European Union remains one of the main catalysts of market sentiment in the bloc. Until a definitive resolution is in place, eurozone consumer confidence, due out next week, is likely to worsen. For more information contact Barclays Private Bank in Monaco by clicking here or on +377 93 15 35 35