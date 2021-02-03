Elderly patient marks new Covid fatality

Monaco has recorded its 18th coronavirus victim, a 91-year-old resident. It marks the fifth Covid fatality since the beginning of February.

The government reported the death in its daily coronavirus count on Wednesday evening. It continues a rising mortality rate in the Principality, which kicked off at the beginning of 2021. Of all 18 deaths so far, 15 have been recorded this year.

There were also an additional 29 people who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,572 since the pandemic began.

Currently, 67 people are being taken care of at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre: 56 patients including 36 residents are hospitalised, while an additional 11 people, including seven residents,are being treated in intensive care.

There were 25 recoveries bringing that total to 1,320, while 139 Covid-positive residents with mild symptoms are being cared for by the Home Monitoring Centre.