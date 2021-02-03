Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Wednesday, February 3, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

29 new Covid cases on 3 Feb. brings total to 1,572: 56 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 139 home monitored, 1,320 recoveries, 18 deaths

Elderly patient marks new Covid fatality

Elderly patient marks new Covid fatality

By Cassandra Tanti - February 3, 2021

Monaco has recorded its 18th coronavirus victim, a 91-year-old resident. It  marks the fifth Covid fatality since the beginning of February.

The government reported the death in its daily coronavirus count on Wednesday evening. It continues a rising mortality rate in the Principality, which kicked off at the beginning of 2021. Of all 18 deaths so far, 15 have been recorded this year.

There were also an additional 29 people who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,572 since the pandemic began.

Currently, 67 people are being taken care of at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre: 56 patients including 36 residents are hospitalised, while an additional 11 people, including seven residents,are being treated in intensive care.

There were 25 recoveries bringing that total to 1,320, while 139 Covid-positive residents with mild symptoms are being cared for by the Home Monitoring Centre.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAnalysis: Covid’s impact on female victims of violence figures

Editors pics

February 2, 2021 | Local News

Explained: new rules on travelling to France

The National Council is fighting a new restriction that forces Monaco residents travelling beyond 30 kilometres from their home to produce a negative PCR test to French authorities.

0
February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0
January 28, 2021 | Local News

Herrmann’s heartbreak ahead of 4th place finish

Boris Herrmann of the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco has secured 4th in the Vendée Globe, but it wasn’t before a freak accident with a fishing ship left him limping back to port.

0
January 27, 2021 | Local News

Subdued Saint Devote celebrations

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins have celebrated Saint Devote, Monaco’s patron saint, amid strict health measures that prohibited the usual crowds from attending.

0

daily

February 3, 2021 | Local News

Elderly patient marks new Covid fatality

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has recorded its 18th coronavirus victim, a 91-year-old resident. It  marks the fifth Covid fatality since the beginning of February.

0
February 3, 2021 | Local News

Nice-Paris night train returns in April

Stephanie Horsman

The Nice-Paris night train, defunct since 2017, is being relaunched in 2021 to the excitement of travellers looking for an alternative to long drives and carbon-fuelled airline travel. 

0
February 3, 2021 | Local News

Roca team’s sweet revenge

Stephanie Horsman

After the beating taken from Club Joventut Badalone last week, AS Monaco Basketball came back with a vengeance on Tuesday night, dominating their opponent with a 97-82 win.

0
February 3, 2021 | Local News

King recognises Monaco’s Ambassador to Spain  

Stephanie Horsman

Catherine Fautrier-Rousseau is officially the new Ambassador to Spain after presenting her Letters of Credence to the country’s king at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

0
MORE STORIES

Prince Albert welcomes Amazonian chief

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Raoni Metuktire, a Brazilian chieftain who has become the poster boy for rainforest preservation, has made a stop in Monaco as part of his European tour.
Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Monaco at l'Orangerie. Photo: Monaco Life

Women entrepreneurs gather for Monaco Spritz

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_22024" align="alignnone" width="640"]Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Monaco, Orangerie Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Monaco at l'Orangerie. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] On Tuesday, the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Monaco (Les Femmes Chefs d’Entreprises de Monaco, or ACFEM) were guests of Philip Cullazo at L’Orangerie for an introduction to the Monaco Spritz. A dozen women in various fields, from Monte Carlo Beauty skincare to Cicolella olive oil, came to the atelier at 9 rue de la Turbie to learn about the only made in Monaco orange liqueur, which uses 600 bitter orange trees from avenue Grande-Bretagne, and boulevards Suisse, Italie and Moulins. [caption id="attachment_22022" align="alignnone" width="640"]Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Monaco at l'Orangerie. Photo: Monaco Life Philip Culazzo's l'Orangerie liqueur is 100% made in Monaco. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] [caption id="attachment_22029" align="alignnone" width="640"]Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Monaco at l'Orangerie. Photo: Monaco Life Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Monaco at l'Orangerie. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] After a tour of the premises by Mr Cullazo, the group enthusiastically sampled the Monaco Spritz – a combination of L'Orangerie, Prosecco and orange zest. Held on the third Tuesday of each month, ACFEM’s networking evenings from 6:30 pm to 8 pm bring together female business entrepreneurs in Monaco who are not only involved in the economic life of the Principality but who also actively help to promote its business development. Different themes, which can be in English or French, include seminars on inheritance (September 21) or cybersecurity (October 19). “ACFEM has around 50 members of various nationalities,” Secretary General Caterina Reviglio Sonnino told Monaco Life, “and we welcome any woman that is an owner or manager of a Monaco business that is registered with the Expansion Économique.” [caption id="attachment_22023" align="alignnone" width="640"]Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Monaco at l'Orangerie. Photo: Monaco Life ACFEM's Vice-President Cinzia Cicolella and Secretary General Caterina Reviglio Sonnino. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] [caption id="attachment_22021" align="alignnone" width="640"]Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Monaco at l'Orangerie. Photo: Monaco Life Anne-Marie Noir, Founder Asepta. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] In addition to Thursday night gatherings, the non-profit organisation has a meeting over the lunch hour on the first Tuesday of the month at the Maison des Associations to discuss, amongst other subjects, how to defend the rights and interests of women in business and how to promote the network of women entrepreneurs in the Principality. The Association of Women Entrepreneurs was first launched in France in 1945 by Yvonne Foinant to offer solidarity and friendship for women entrepreneurs, and the network has since expanded to 40 countries on five continents. The Monaco branch of World Association of Women Entrepreneurs was created on July 15, 2004, under the impetus of the Chamber of Economic Development of Monaco (CDE), which two years ago became the Monaco Economic Board. Its first president was Elisabeth Ritter Moati. Today Hilde Heye Haneuse holds that title. For more, visit Les Femmes Chefs d’Entreprises de Monaco website. Article first published September 20, 2018.

RELATED ARTICLES

https://monacolife.net/philip-culazzo-puts-a-little-zest-into-monaco/