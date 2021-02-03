Elderly patient marks new Covid fatality

Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
29 new Covid cases on 3 Feb. brings total to 1,572: 56 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 139 home monitored, 1,320 recoveries, 18 deaths
Monaco has recorded its 18th coronavirus victim, a 91-year-old resident. It marks the fifth Covid fatality since the beginning of February.
The government reported the death in its daily coronavirus count on Wednesday evening. It continues a rising mortality rate in the Principality, which kicked off at the beginning of 2021. Of all 18 deaths so far, 15 have been recorded this year.
There were also an additional 29 people who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,572 since the pandemic began.
Currently, 67 people are being taken care of at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre: 56 patients including 36 residents are hospitalised, while an additional 11 people, including seven residents,are being treated in intensive care.
There were 25 recoveries bringing that total to 1,320, while 139 Covid-positive residents with mild symptoms are being cared for by the Home Monitoring Centre.
Monaco has recorded its 18th coronavirus victim, a 91-year-old resident. It marks the fifth Covid fatality since the beginning of February.
The Nice-Paris night train, defunct since 2017, is being relaunched in 2021 to the excitement of travellers looking for an alternative to long drives and carbon-fuelled airline travel.
After the beating taken from Club Joventut Badalone last week, AS Monaco Basketball came back with a vengeance on Tuesday night, dominating their opponent with a 97-82 win.
Catherine Fautrier-Rousseau is officially the new Ambassador to Spain after presenting her Letters of Credence to the country’s king at the Royal Palace in Madrid.