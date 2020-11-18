Elderly patient third Covid fatality

The passing of a person aged in their 80s has marked the third resident death linked with Covid-19 in the Principality.

According to the government, the octogenarian was being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre and died on the night of Monday 16th November.

“The Prince’s Government wishes to show the family and loved ones of this person all its support in these moments of great sadness,” said the government in a statement.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are currently 17 patients in hospital being treated for Covid. Of these, six are residents. In addition, three residents are in intensive care, with three non-residents also in the same position.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the start of the health crisis was recorded at 557 as of Wednesday morning, with five new cases being offset by five new recoveries.

This means there has been a steady decline and relative stabilisation of new cases for a week. 11th November saw 22 new cases registered and the numbers since have dropped dramatically, giving hope that the situation is again under control.

Monaco’s worse one day total was seen on 7th November when 29 new cases were recorded in a single day.

On a positive note, there are 467 Monaco residents who have now fully recovered from Covid.

The Principality has 51 people being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre which supports those with mild symptoms by offering support remotely whilst the patients convalesce at home.