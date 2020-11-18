Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Thursday, November 19, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 new cases of Covid-19 on 18 Nov. brings total to 565: 15 hospitalised - 8 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 44 home monitored, 487 recoveries, 3 resident deaths

Elderly patient third Covid fatality

Elderly patient third Covid fatality

By Stephanie Horsman - November 18, 2020

The passing of a person aged in their 80s has marked the third resident death linked with Covid-19 in the Principality.

According to the government, the octogenarian was being treated at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre and died on the night of Monday 16th November.

“The Prince’s Government wishes to show the family and loved ones of this person all its support in these moments of great sadness,” said the government in a statement.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are currently 17 patients in hospital being treated for Covid. Of these, six are residents. In addition, three residents are in intensive care, with three non-residents also in the same position.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the start of the health crisis was recorded at 557 as of Wednesday morning, with five new cases being offset by five new recoveries.

This means there has been a steady decline and relative stabilisation of new cases for a week. 11th November saw 22 new cases registered and the numbers since have dropped dramatically, giving hope that the situation is again under control.

Monaco’s worse one day total was seen on 7th November when 29 new cases were recorded in a single day.

On a positive note, there are 467 Monaco residents who have now fully recovered from Covid.

The Principality has 51 people being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre which supports those with mild symptoms by offering support remotely whilst the patients convalesce at home.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleNational Day quiz
Next articleLow-cost giant reporting huge losses

Editors pics

November 18, 2020 | Local News

National Day quiz

On Thursday 19th November, the entire Principality proudly celebrates its National Day. So how much do you actually know about Monaco?

0
November 17, 2020 | Local News

Special Order of Grimaldi honours

As part of National Day celebrations, Prince Albert this year wanted to honour all the men and women who have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 in Monaco.

0
November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0
November 16, 2020 | Local News

New momentum in fight against Covid

Prince Albert has just inaugurated a new laboratory at the Monaco Scientific Centre designed to significantly increase PCR testing capabilities in the Principality.

0

daily

November 18, 2020 | Local News

How to watch National Day celebrations

Cassandra Tanti

Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, traditional National Day celebrations will not take place in view of the public this year. However, there is a way to watch the main events.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

Guide to PCR tests at Nice airport

Stephanie Horsman

Nice airport’s new testing centre has taken the pressure off by offering an in-house pre-flight service to travellers who present an antigen test request form.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

Low-cost giant reporting huge losses

Stephanie Horsman

EasyJet, the French Riviera’s largest domestic flyer, has announced that it is looking at its first annual loss in its 25-year history.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

Elderly patient third Covid fatality

Stephanie Horsman

The passing of a person aged in their 80s has marked the third resident death linked with Covid-19 in the Principality.

0
MORE STORIES

First official visit by Council of Europe

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_7266" align="aligncenter" width="984"]Minister of State, Serge Telle with Mr Thorbjorn Jagland, Secretary General of the Council of Europe. Photo: ©Direction de la Communication/Charly Gallo Minister of State, Serge Telle with Mr Thorbjorn Jagland, Secretary General of the Council of Europe. Photo: ©Direction de la Communication/Charly Gallo[/caption] The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Mr Thorbjorn Jagland, made an official visit on October 27 to Monaco, the first since the Principality’s accession to the organisation in 2004. The Secretary General was received in audience by HSH Prince Albert, attended by Ms Anne-Marie Boisbouvier, Advisor to the Prince's Cabinet, Mr Gilles Tonelli, Government Minister Counsellor of External Relations and Cooperation, and HE Mr Rémi Mortier, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Monaco to the Council of Europe. A working meeting was also held in the presence of HE Mr Serge Telle, Minister of State, with government ministers, advisers and legal advisor to the Government and the Representative for Legal Affairs also present. Mr Jagland, and his delgation, also met HE Mr Philippe Narmino, Director of Judicial Services, and Mr Christophe Steiner, President of the National Council before meeting with Anne Eastwood, High Commissioner for the Protection of Rights, Liberties and Mediation. During the visit, there was discussion about the Principality’s participation in the Council of Europe and its benefits as a result, as well as points raised about the fight against terrorism, international security, prevention of violent extremism, the migrant crisis and the situation in Ukraine. Various parties also met with the Secretary General to clarify initiatives taken by Monaco in favour of Human Rights, and the many actions undertaken since the accession of Monaco, notably in the fight against corruption or money laundering, and those in support of the efficiency of justice. READ ALSO: Minister of State discusses Monaco’s EU negotiations with Euronet+  

Michaël Gregorio returns to Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_21501" align="alignleft" width="242"]Michael Gregori. Photo: Erio Tac France Michael Gregori. Photo: Erio Tac France[/caption] Espace Léo Ferré's fall programming starts strongly with the return of Michaël Gregorio, who will present his new show "I'm 10 years old”. Since 2006 and his debut at the Café de la Danse, more than a million people have appreciated the talent of Michaël Gregorio who takes his impressions, sketches and parodies to the stage. His talent was revealed in the early 2000s in M6's “Seeds of a Star” TV show – which he won twice. Today, accompanied by four musicians, Mr Gregorio entertains for over two hours during a transgenerational experience with a variety of musical styles – Jacques Brel, Edith Piaf, Johnny Hallyday, Daft Punk, Francis Cabrel, Shakira, Depeche Mode, Jay-Z, and others. To celebrate his 10 years of touring, Mr Gregorio returns with an unprecedented event, during which he revisits the best moments of his first three shows. New sketches, new voices, surprises and guests are also on tap for the Friday, November 3, spectacle at 8:30 pm at Espace Léo Ferré.

RELATED ARTICLES

https://monacolife.net/?p=20512 https://monacolife.net/?p=21322