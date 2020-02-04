Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
18 ° C
20 °
16 °
9%
9.8kmh
20%
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Electric car brand Venturi celebrates 20th year

Electric car brand Venturi celebrates 20th year

By Stephanie Horsman - February 4, 2020

Twenty years ago, when Gildo Pastor first acquired the French firm Venturi and made the decision to switch to building electric cars, no one thought he’d succeed. Boy, were they wrong.

In 2000, the fledgling electric car movement was not taken very seriously by the big car makers. They believed it was a passing fancy, some fleeting whim that would fizzle out in time.

Monegasque entrepreneur Gildo Pastor, a lifelong car enthusiast, had other thoughts. A full decade before the rest of the automotive world, he began using the available technology to build a series of electric vehicles, each more innovative than the last.

Since 2004, he has rolled out 10 exceptionally-performing lines, among them the Venturi Buckeye Bullet, the fastest and most powerful electric vehicle in the world, which still holds undefeated speed records, the last being a staggering 549km/h in 2016.

Venturi VBB-3 in Los Angeles (2007) Credit: B. Hathaway

He also collaborated with French car maker Citroën on their Berlingo line, and created the first team entered into Formula E competition, ROKiT Racing. ROKiT is poised for a great 2020 season with drivers Eduardo Mortara and Felipe Massa, using the latest in technology from Mercedes.

The celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary, the year will be marked with three standout events. The first is a world speed record attempt by the company’s Voxan electric motorbike, and the second is the delivery of an electric car to scientists doing research at the South Pole, aptly named the Antarctica, which can withstand temperatures of -50ºC. Finally, the company will be moving into its new headquarters, on the ground floor of the Gildo Pastor Centre in Fontvieille, giving the company expanded workspaces and offices. 

“20 years on, it is looking ahead that interests me,” said Gildo Pastor. “I am thirsty to learn, to discover and to undertake as if I just started my journey. This 20th anniversary allows me to look briefly in the rear view mirror. At our level, we have contributed to accelerating the development of the electric vehicle sector by offering our expertise to a few big names. With them, my approach has always been one of reaching out and collaborating in the service of innovation. From the history of Venturi, I also remember the victories, the moments of joy and the immense pride. I already love them so much, the next 20 years.”

 

Top photo: Gildo Pastor and Sacha Lakic (2008)

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco’s housing of tomorrow
Next articleContinuing the work of the Princess’ foundation

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

February 4, 2020 | Business & Finance

Electric car brand Venturi celebrates 20th year

Stephanie Horsman

Twenty years ago, when Gildo Pastor first acquired the French firm Venturi and made the decision to switch to building electric cars, no one thought he’d succeed. Boy, were they wrong.

0
February 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Markets weekly

Barclays

Survey data on the health of leading economies kicks off the week, with the final January purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings from China, the eurozone, the UK and the US.

0
January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB in Mexico

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Economic Board (MEB) has been establishing business links in Mexico City, as partners of the Monaco Private Label event.

0
January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Clean Equity team announces two new collaborators

Cassandra Tanti

The sustainable technology innovation forum, Clean Equity Monaco 2020, will kick off its 13th edition at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo Hotel with some new faces as well as continued commitment from old partners.   

0
MORE STORIES

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

Market Perspectives: monthly investment strategy update

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
Persistent trade tensions and rising geopolitical risks are taking their toll on the global economy. Indeed, Germany appears close to recession. But this is due to its high exposure to manufacturing, which has been the main victim of the ongoing trade dispute. Services and households continue to be resilient and should prevent a global recession. At a time of such elevated uncertainty, we prefer companies exposed to areas immune to trade tensions. Sentiment towards equities improved in September on hopes of a US-China trade accord. However, limited upside to earnings and rich market valuations mean that equities are unlikely to break significantly above their trading range. That said, several opportunities exist for active managers to add alpha. In particular, we keep our preference for quality stocks. While value stocks rebounded strongly against their quality peers in September after years of underperformance, quality stocks remain a more compelling investment style and are likely to regain the ascendency soon. Despite concerns over high leverage levels and an economic slowdown, the outlook for investment grade debt is positive. However, security selection will be key for speculative grade debt this late in the cycle, as the risk of a surge in default risk rises. Private debt assets under management have more than trebled in the ten years to 2018, buoyed by low interest rates and an expanding pool of negative-yielding fixed income securities. Prospects for the asset class remain positive, not least thanks to different strategies which benefit at different times of the economic cycle.   By Jean-Damien Marie and Andre Portelli, Co-heads of Private Bank Investments For more information, contact Barclays Private Bank in Monaco by clicking here or call +377 93 15 35 35.    